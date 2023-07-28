Kicker competition set to kick off Monday

Vizcaino, who was signed in February, has the benefit of being in the building longer while Aubrey, who was signed in June, comes in fresh off a strong USFL campaign with the Birmingham Stallions.

Both bring intriguing traits to the competition, but neither have extensive NFL experience. For Fassel, it's an opportunity to construct a unique battle in Oxnard.

"Two unproven, but strong, athletic, talented kickers," he said. "It'll be a great competition to see who is worthy of being our kicker."

The 2023 training camp almost directly reflects the same competition from a year ago, but with a key difference in Tassel's mind as he sees an extra layer of intensity early on.

"I think they're gonna make each other better," he said. "Last year we had a competition, and I don't think one guy pushed the other which maybe led to a deflated competition, but I think you'll see something a little different this year."