Training Camp | 2023

Presented by

Kicker competition set to kick off Monday

Jul 28, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Kicker-competition-set-to-kick-off-Monday-hero

OXNARD, Calif. — The eagerness awaits the kicker competition between Tristan Vizcaino and Brandon Aubrey, as each enter training camp with the opportunity to win the starting job.

Through two practices and Friday's walk-through, special teams coordinator John Fassel has taken a slow approach to thrusting either guy into a competition. As a result, Monday will be the official beginning of the face-off.

"I didn't want them to have to kick in front of the team and be evaluated until they got a couple of kicking opportunities just working out the operations," Fassel said. "On Monday, when we get the pads on it'll be the first day kicking in front of the team where every kick is charted and timed, make or miss. Monday, you'll see the actual competition begin."

Vizcaino, who was signed in February, has the benefit of being in the building longer while Aubrey, who was signed in June, comes in fresh off a strong USFL campaign with the Birmingham Stallions.

Both bring intriguing traits to the competition, but neither have extensive NFL experience. For Fassel, it's an opportunity to construct a unique battle in Oxnard.

"Two unproven, but strong, athletic, talented kickers," he said. "It'll be a great competition to see who is worthy of being our kicker."

The 2023 training camp almost directly reflects the same competition from a year ago, but with a key difference in Tassel's mind as he sees an extra layer of intensity early on.

"I think they're gonna make each other better," he said. "Last year we had a competition, and I don't think one guy pushed the other which maybe led to a deflated competition, but I think you'll see something a little different this year."

Monday will be the team's first practice with the pads on after a week of getting settled in Oxnard with just a jersey and shorts.

Related Content

news

Malik Hooker reacts to Donovan Wilson injury, progress of Markquese Bell

The team will be without an impact safety and a key depth piece for the next few weeks, but Malik Hooker is confident in the abilities of Markquese Bell and other young talent.

news

Spagnola: Kicking Off Another Improbable Tale

In his Friday column, Mickey Spagnola tells the unlikely tale of kicker Brandon Aubrey's road to the Cowboys.

news

Cowboys OC details 'dynamic' progress for Tolbert

It was a disappointing first year for Jalen Tolbert, but he's not letting it break him, instead having done some soul searching this offseason that has him off to a roaring start in camp.

news

Micah Parsons: Cowboys defense can 'be up there with Legion of Boom'

What do you get when you give a generational pass rusher a secondary that has the potential to be one of the best in the history of the Cowboys franchise? You get high expectations.

news

The Blueprint: 2023 Cowboys Training Camp Hub

The inaugural and definitive tracker for the Cowboys training camp — news, notes and updates — so be sure to bookmark and visit it often!

news

Camp Battles: Saved by the Bell at safety?

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

news

Dak Prescott, Brandin Cooks chemistry 'speeding up' in Cowboys camp

It's taken no time at all for Dak Prescott and Brandin Cooks to become fast friends both on and off of the field, and it's beginning to reach another level as training camp gets underway.

news

Zack Martin texts O-Line: "I'll be there soon"

Zack Martin has made early headlines with his no-show in Oxnard, but he remains in communication with the offensive line group, according to Tyler Smith.

news

Practice Points: Big day for Tolbert, young WRs

Jalen Tolbert, as well as a few other wide receivers had a big practice day on Thursday. That was just some of the big practice observations from camp.

news

Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukuamu likely to miss 'multiple weeks'

The Cowboys have already had two setbacks at safety, losing both Donovan Wilson and Israel Mukuamu for a few weeks.

news

Mick Shots: Camping Out With The Young Boys

Advertising