 Skip to main content
Advertising

Role Call | 2019

Larry Allen Jr. "Ready To Give It All I Have"

Jun 26, 2019 at 12:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Larry-Allen-Jr-Ready-To-Give-It-All-I-Have-hero

(Editor's Note: With training camp just around the corner, let's get to know 30 Cowboys players – from rookies to established veterans – who are new to the current 90-man roster. Today we continue the series with rookie guard Larry Allen Jr.)

How He Got Here: The son of arguably the greatest offensive lineman in Cowboys history – Ring of Honor member and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen – Allen Jr. had a productive college career at Harvard, starting 30 straight games since 2015 as a multiple first-team All-Ivy League selection. The Cowboys signed Allen Jr. as an undrafted free agent in May. He wore the same number as his dad in college (73) but wore No. 62 in offseason workouts, looking to forge his own path to the league. But the Cowboys have always been special to the younger Allen. He grew up around the team, watching his dad win two Super Bowl titles in the 1990s. ""It's the greatest team in the NFL," Allen Jr. said. "It's my dad's favorite team. It's my favorite team. It's been my dream ever since I could remember."

Bet You Didn't Know: Allen Jr. majored in bioengineering at Harvard and has a former college teammate on the Cowboys' roster. Adam Redmond, also an interior offensive lineman, was an All-Ivy League selection for the Crimson, too.

Quotable: "Just be ready. Just be ready in terms of the playbook, just be ready in terms of where I want my technique to be, physically strength-wise, speed-wise, conditioning-wise. Just to be ready to give it all I have and improve as much as I can during that very valuable period of time." – Allen Jr. on his goals as training camp nears

Role/Roster Chances: Allen Jr. worked at backup guard in OTAs and minicamp as one of five rookie offensive linemen vying for snaps. Like most positions on the roster, offensive line is thick with competition. The line is actually deeper than last year now that Travis Frederick is returning from last year's battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome. Joe Looney, last year's fill-in starter at center, can be a valuable reserve at both center and guard. It looks like an uphill climb for Allen Jr. in terms of numbers on the roster, but the rookie will have a chance this summer to continue his development.

Bryan Broaddus' Take: Larry Allen Jr. is the son of one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL. Allen Jr. doesn't have the physical makeup of his father or his athletic ability. Where he can help this team is if he can develop as a two-spot player. Allen Jr. currently lines up at guard, but if he can learn how to play center it could help his chances. It's not an easy transition for players to make, but guys like Looney and Redmond have made it and both are important backup players. Allen Jr. did get some work at center but it was during the rookie minicamp and it was in pre-practice. I will be interested to see if the coaching staff gives him some snaps at practice at center. If they do, it's a sign that they're interested in working with him for the future. Allen Jr. is working on improving his conditioning and strength, which can only help him. Making the practice squad would be a big accomplishment for him.

Related Content

news

Role Call: Empey Adds Pedigree to Center Spot

As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster. The series continues today with rookie center James Empey.
news

Role Call: USC Rookie Among Crowded CB Room

This series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies, and veterans alike. The series continues today with rookie cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart.
news

Role Call: Jaquarii Roberson Looking To Catch On

It's a crowded Cowboys receiver depth chart, for sure, but rookie WR Jaquarii Roberson will look to find a spot in preseason after a strong college career.
news

Role Call: Rookie OT Has Championship Experience

The Cowboys made a point to add youth to the offensive line in the draft, but they're also hopeful a rookie free agent such as Amon Simon could figure into the mix.
news

Role Call: Can Mosely Compete For CB Spot?

With Trevon Digs cementing himself as the No.1 guy at the position, and Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, and CJ Goodwin next up on the depth chart, Mosely will have his work cut out for him for playing time. 
news

Role Call: Rookie Bell Turning Heads This Offseason

The Cowboys have a history of finding undrafted players and turning them into starters, if not superstars. After his stellar offseason, could safety Markquese Bell be the next player on that list?
news

Can George Iloka Win A Starting Job?

George Iloka enters training camp with more experience than any other Cowboys safety, but will that be enough to earn him a significant role?
news

Brandon Knight Has Guard/Tackle Flexibility

The Cowboys' offensive line room is stacked, but Brandon Knight's positional flexibility could give him a leg up as he bids to earn a roster spot.
news

Could This Rookie Safety Push For Snaps?

Donovan Wilson has a lot of competition in front of him, but it's clear why the Cowboys drafted the rookie safety in the sixth round.
news

Randall Cobb Produces Powerful Potential

Receiver Randall Cobb's potential threat in this offense is one that can't be ignored.
news

A Word To The Wise For This Cowboys Rookie

Daniel Wise is the third member of his family to reach the NFL, and the Dallas-area native is looking to stick around in the Cowboys' defensive line rotation.
news

Walker's Non-Stop Motor Needs to Stay Running

The Cowboys made it a priority to draft a pass-rushing defensive tackle early in the draft. But they might have found yet another one in rookie free agent Ricky Walker. 
Advertising