Leaders of Cowboys' offense identify their fix for 'inconsistency' in 2026

"We've got to be complementary when the defense does get a stop," Lamb said, only one game removed from a career outing against the Houston Texans. "I feel like, personally, we gotta go score. We can't just score when we feel like it. The pressure's on us. …

"I feel like we do score, but it's an off-and-on thing. When our defense does get a stop, I feel like we do have to capitalize and, if we do that, then we'll be able to pull away, and then our defense will be able to do what they gotta do as far as getting sacks … and we can go from there. We really just need to start playing from ahead."

There hasn't been many football minutes in this season wherein the Cowboys have had a lead, mostly having to climb back into games, and they've not delivered a blowout victory in either of their two wins — something that's uncharacteristic of a unit with this much firepower and, in 2023, nearly averaged 40 points per game at AT&T Stadium.