Malik Hooker, DeMarvion Overshown to miss a couple weeks with injuries

As for Overshown, Schottenheimer said Sunday night he wasn't sure the extent of his hamstring injury. That ended up being a strain, and Schottenheimer said it could be "one to two weeks as well" to recover from.

"We'll see how he does, but nothing long term." Schottenheimer said.

Now, the Cowboys will have to move pieces around at the linebacker position, as well as find a new green dot with Overshown serving as the main communicator in the season opener.

"Dee Winters, obviously most experienced of the group," Schottenheimer said of their options at the position. "Jaishawn [Barham] got some valuable playtime yesterday, did some good things, did some things that he needs to improve on. Shemar James is a valued member of our football team, very smart, very bright. And then we've got some guys on practice squad, we've got elevations. Curtis Robinson is a veteran, he's played a lot of football in this league. And then Justin Barron's a guy we have a lot of high expectations for."

With Hooker set to be sidelined as well, could that mean more safety snaps for first-round pick Caleb Downs? It doesn't sound like it, and it's because of where Schottenheimer and the Cowboys feel Downs can make his biggest impact.

"We love P.J. Locke," Schottenheimer said when asked if Downs would play more at the third level of the defense in Hooker's absence. "I think Caleb played really, really well... Caleb's a guy that can move around, but we like him down near the line of scrimmage."