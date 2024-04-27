Marist Liufau to Cowboys as 3rd Round Pick

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 234 lbs., Liufau is Hawaii-born and has a football pedigree in his bloodline, helping him to carve out a name of his own on the national stage for the Fighting Irish.

One of the faster linebackers in the draft, he ran a respectable 4.64 second 40-yard dash (70th-percentile) and his wingspan works alongside his arm length to make it exceptionally challenging for opposing quarterbacks to take advantage of him — to the point where his most notable NFL comp is Darius Leonard, with collegiate comparisons to Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M).

Liufau is yet another Senior Bowl alum that caught the eye of the Cowboys, and his instincts are ready-made for what the linebacker position demands. His first step is decisive and impressive, and there isn't a lot of guesswork in his game.

On the reps wherein he does have a misstep, it's because he hesitated before accelerating toward the play but, once he does, he's a missile.

He plays to the whistle and takes attempted blocks as disrespect, violently shedding them en route to what is usually a sound tackle. Not many ball carriers can evade him in open space, or when he gets his hands on them.

It's a physicality, IQ and size/stature, reminiscent of Sean Lee.

He'll need to learn how to drop gears at times in the NFL, or risk overpursuits and compromising angles that lead to bigger plays, but there's a reason defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer put his stamp on this selection — Zimmer being highly demanding of linebackers who can be game changers.