Martin: Solari Bringing 'Edge' Back to Dallas OL

"He's been great," Martin said. "A lot of energy. His resume speaks for itself, he's coached a lot of good lines. I think the biggest thing is bringing that edge back to our offensive line and I think he's gonna be a big part of that. It's been a great first month or so with him and I can't wait to get to practice with him."

The offensive line has been a position group with a lot of focus this offseason with the departure of Connor McGovern, the addition of Solari, the drafting of Asim Richards and the increasing expectations of what Tyler Smith will be able to accomplish in his second season.

"I think Year 2 is a big year … you gotta make that jump," Martin said about Smith. "He did a lot of good things last year, but no one is gonna be surprised by him this year. Everybody is gonna be ready for him. It's up to him to put the work in and take that next step forward in his game."

As for that next step, Martin is excited to see what new element he can bring to the offensive line in 2023 considering he has only brought positive change to the position group since his arrival.