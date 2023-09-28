#NEvsDAL

Martin speaks on odds of returning against Patriots

Sep 28, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Martin-speaks-on-odds-of-returning-against-Patriots-hero

FRISCO, TX — There was a lot of unfortunate juju making its way around the Dallas Cowboys' practice field last week, ahead of their battle and eventual loss to the Arizona Cardinals, headlined by the torn ACL suffered by Trevon Diggs and a late-week injury to both Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz — Zack Martin having been absent from practices himself.

Martin, who rolled his ankle the week prior in the win over the New York Jets, did not participate in a single practice before eventually being listed inactive on Sunday but, on Thursday, he returned in a limited capacity.

"I'm feeling a lot better and I'm doing everything I can to be out there on Sunday, and to be available," the eight-time Pro Bowl guard said after practice.

That's progress the Cowboys are thrilled to see, and Martin spoke on his odds of returning to the field to potentially help Dallas avoid falling victim to their first two-game losing streak since November 2021.

In the absence of three starters on the offensive line, the Cowboys saw their red zone woes continue and, as head coach Mike McCarthy notes, a "slight overreaction" fueled by the unsettled O-line led to some vertical plays being deleted from the playbook in the desert.

The trio of Chuma Edoga, T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman got off to a rough start by allowing two sacks on Dak Prescott but improved from there, and ultimately weren't the reason for the loss.

"I think they did a nice job — T.J., Brock and Chuma all stepped up," said Martin. "Chuma has been out there this season in different spots, and Brock and T.J. got their real test. I think they stepped up to the plate and did some really nice things for us."

That's true, but it's also true that there's no comparing solid backup play to what two future Hall of Famers and a Pro Bowl center can do for the Cowboys offense.

"I'm doing everything I can to get ready," said Marting. "Felt pretty good out there at practice, and we'll just play it by ear these next few days."

