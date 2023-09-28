Martin speaks on odds of returning against Patriots

That's progress the Cowboys are thrilled to see, and Martin spoke on his odds of returning to the field to potentially help Dallas avoid falling victim to their first two-game losing streak since November 2021.

In the absence of three starters on the offensive line, the Cowboys saw their red zone woes continue and, as head coach Mike McCarthy notes, a "slight overreaction" fueled by the unsettled O-line led to some vertical plays being deleted from the playbook in the desert.

The trio of Chuma Edoga, T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman got off to a rough start by allowing two sacks on Dak Prescott but improved from there, and ultimately weren't the reason for the loss.

"I think they did a nice job — T.J., Brock and Chuma all stepped up," said Martin. "Chuma has been out there this season in different spots, and Brock and T.J. got their real test. I think they stepped up to the plate and did some really nice things for us."

That's true, but it's also true that there's no comparing solid backup play to what two future Hall of Famers and a Pro Bowl center can do for the Cowboys offense.