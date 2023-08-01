McCarthy downplays potential Zeke return

Elliott, who is fresh off of a visit to New England this past weekend, has not yet signed with a team after being released by the Cowboys in March after seven seasons.

When talking to head coach Mike McCarthy, those hopes are a bit more tempered as he wants to see the current running back group get as many opportunities to prove its value as it can during training camp.

"When you make a commitment to young players, it's the big picture of the overall roster and the development and how the room is gonna look," McCarthy said. "This is about the bigger picture and it goes well beyond the running back room. This is the roster that we've put together and my job is to make sure I develop it at all times."

Even with the suspension to Jones, McCarthy has been encouraged with how the running back room has performed in training camp behind Tony Pollard. In addition to giving reason on Tuesday to believe Jones will be around the team, McCarthy also expressed confidence in Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis on Monday.

"Obviously [Jones is] still with us," he said. "It's a young room. We knew that going in. The development of all of those guys so far has been impressive. I thought the running back group as a whole had a solid day yesterday."

"Particularly a lot of the new things we're asking these guys to do. Our protection outlook is different than it was the past three years. There is more on those guys plates. We'll just continue to develop the room."

Tony Pollard has also taken a step forward in helping to lead the running back room off the field as McCarthy has seen him take the responsibility head on.