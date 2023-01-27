McCarthy Explains 2023 Outlook for Cowboys

"I'm excited about the future," he said on Thursday. "The players give me great confidence, excitement and energy. It's a championship program I feel like we're building. And there's a chance to take it to the next step. So that gives me a whole lot of peace, in particular, sitting with these guys [in the exit interviews]. It couldn't be more positive.

"Everybody felt we took a step for Year 4. But we're all definitely disappointed because we felt that we had the opportunity to get to where we wanted to get to [in Year 3]."

There is no shortage of free agency conversation to be had as it pertains to players like Tony Pollard, Dalton Schultz, Leighton Vander Esch, Donovan Wilson and many more, but seeing the instant impact and rapid development of the recent draft hauls keep the Cowboys grounded.

"Living in a draft-and-develop world, the one thing you gotta really look at is that second group — how much they improve in their third year," McCarthy said. "That rookie class, the second-year jump they think they're all gonna make, I have confidence that they will. So what's the value of that? Is it two free agents? Is it three free agents??

"Those are all realistic conversations, but there will be self-improvement within our roster. … I have great confidence in that. And I love these three draft classes. We do know we've got that going for us. And, just the number of guys who live here in Dallas is special.

"The majority of [our] guys live 5-10 minutes from here, and these guys are anxious to get back and get rolling — end of February or early March — so that's a great asset to have; and that all plays into that jump that I know we'll make internally."

A quick glance at the rookies acquired in 2022 lends heavily to McCarthy's point:

Round 1: 24th-overall - Tyler Smith, OL (Tulsa)

Round 2: 56th-overall - Sam Williams, EDGE (Ole Miss)

Round 3: 88th-overall - Jalen Tolbert, WR (South Alabama)

Round 4: 129th-overall - Jake Ferguson, TE (Wisconsin)

Round 5: 155th-overall - Matt Waletzko, OT (North Dakota)

Round 5: 167th-overall - DaRon Bland, CB (Fresno State)

Round 5: 176th-overall - Damone Clark, LB (LSU)

And as if that weren't impressive enough, what the front office and scouting department were able to do in undrafted free agency is nothing short of a cherry on top.

UNDRAFTED: Peyton Hendershot, TE (Indiana)

UNDRAFTED: Markquese Bell, S (Florida A&M)

UNDRAFTED: Dennis Houston, WR (Western Illinois)

UNDRAFTED: Malik Davis, RB (Florida)

UNDRAFTED: Alec Lindstrom, OL (Boston College)

"This [2022] draft class is the best of the three so, yeah, I'm extremely excited about the future," McCarthy added.

Bottom line: The hit rate on these acquisitions — in Year 1, no less — is jaw-dropping, and that's before factoring in the previous hauls that include Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, so forth and so on.

What's that much more promising is not simply the fact the Cowboys have also addressed key positions of need via free agency, but they're improved hit rate in that arena as well.

It feels like forever ago when there was disappointment hanging in the air over how things fared with Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy, instead seeing 2022 additions — i.e.., Jason Peters, Anthony Barr, Johnathan Hankins, T.Y. Hilton, Dante Fowler, KaVontae Turpin and Brett Maher — help generate wins where there may have otherwise been losses this season.

Should the Cowboys be disappointed in how the 2022 season ended? That's a rhetorical question. Of course they should be, and they are. But it's also true that, with the right tweaks, they can turn their concrete foundation into something very special.