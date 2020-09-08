McCarthy Has A New Way To Select Team Captains

That's obviously a departure from the way things have worked here for the past decade. Under Jason Garrett, the Cowboys typically had a preseason vote on five captains – two offense, two defense and one special teams. Last year they actually had six, adding a second special teams captain to the mix.

Asked why he favored that approach, McCarthy said it will provide a chance for many of his players to develop leadership experience.

"I feel it's an opportunity for your full roster to experience -- it's an opportunity for leadership," he said. "There's a number of positive factors in my view of doing it that way."

This roster has no shortage of options for a captaincy vote. Dak Prescott and Zack Martin have been mainstays on offense in recent seasons, while DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Jaylon Smith and Sean Lee have all served as defensive captains in the past. Chris Jones was the team's special teams captain in 2019.