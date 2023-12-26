McCarthy on Lions: 'Biggest challenge of the year'

Campbell arrived in Detroit in 2021 and, two short seasons later, has officially clinched the NFC North and heads to Dallas with a record of 11-4 — tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles in that regard.

They'll be looking to land their 12th win when they face the Cowboys, a familiar environment for Campbell, who suited up for Dallas as a tight end behind Jason Witten from 2003-2005. For the Cowboys, however, it'll be about landing that elusive 11th victory that would also keep them alive for the No. 2 seed or better, and for the NFC East crown as they enter the final regular season matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 18.

And they'll have the added motivation of it including the induction of legendary former head coach Jimmy Johnson into the team's coveted Ring of Honor.

"You've gotta take care of what's in front of you," said McCarthy. "We want to be much better than we were last week. But there's also a lot of good things that occurred in Miami — improved from the prior week [in Buffalo]."

It's been a dominant season for McCarthy's group at home, currently carrying a 7-0 record at AT&T Stadium this season versus a 3-5 record on the road, and their production turns up massively when they take the field in Arlington.

"We've been able to get into a rhythm early and keep our foot on the gas," McCarthy added about the difference in how Dallas plays at home.

That doesn't mean he's overlooking the challenge at-hand, however. As a matter of fact, the Cowboys' head coach believes that the Lions could present a battle that neither the Seahawks nor the Eagles (nor the Rams) created as far as matchups and style of play are concerned.