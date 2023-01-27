McCarthy Saw Plenty of "Great Things" From Dak

I definitely think there's been consistency like that this year," McCarthy said of Prescott's hot start to the 2021 season. "Interceptions are very important plays in a game. But there's still 30-32 balls and throws over the course of the game. Productive things come off of that. And that speaks for itself."

But even with McCarthy saying that, one thing that was clear from Monday's press conference was that everyone on the Cowboys' roster and coaching staff will be evaluated. McCarthy said he is not excluded from that, and neither is Prescott.

"As long as I've been doing this, you're always working to improve the quarterback," McCarthy said. "... One of the big emphasis this year was games of 70% completion. We improved in that area just briefly looking at that. Turnovers are obviously a huge negative area. I think this will all be part of how we look at our offense.

"We're not just going to change the date on how we do things in 2023 - I promise you that."

Change is inevitable, and McCarthy said as much on Monday after the Cowboys elected not to bring back six assistant coaches. So, more changes could be ahead just as they are for every team that didn't reach their goals. But for his battle-tested quarterback, McCarthy made it clear that he liked what he saw.