McCarthy Updates Cowboys' Injuries & Absentees

"Just the fact of being able to compete against him twice a year, he was always the primary focus for us offensively, going up against him, he's a relentless player. He brings it every down," McCarthy said.

McCarthy had a few more updates on some of the Cowboys' injuries and absentees.

La'el Collins was present and in uniform for Friday's practice, but he did not take part in any of the competitive drills. Instead, the offense rotated players at right tackle. McCarthy confirmed that Collins is working back from an injury, but he declined to go into detail.

"We're not really get into the specifics of that, but it's not something of high concern," he said.

Similarly, fellow tackle Cam Erving was absent from practice on Friday. McCarthy added that that issue doesn't appear to be serious, either.