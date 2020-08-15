McCarthy Updates Cowboys' Injuries & Absentees

FRISCO, Texas – Everson Griffen continues to be the talk of training camp, and rightfully so. It's not every year a team adds a four-time Pro Bowler two days before practices begin.
It will still be a little while before Griffen takes the field with his teammates, though. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Saturday that Griffen is still in the process of clearing the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.
"It's a four-to-five day process, so once we complete that then we'll have an announcement for you," McCarthy said.
The Cowboys agreed to terms with Griffen on Wednesday night, signing the 10-year NFL veteran to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $6 million. Considering that McCarthy coached against Griffen for nine years as NFC North rivals, he is quite familiar with his work.
"Just the fact of being able to compete against him twice a year, he was always the primary focus for us offensively, going up against him, he's a relentless player. He brings it every down," McCarthy said.
McCarthy had a few more updates on some of the Cowboys' injuries and absentees.
La'el Collins was present and in uniform for Friday's practice, but he did not take part in any of the competitive drills. Instead, the offense rotated players at right tackle. McCarthy confirmed that Collins is working back from an injury, but he declined to go into detail.
"We're not really get into the specifics of that, but it's not something of high concern," he said.
Similarly, fellow tackle Cam Erving was absent from practice on Friday. McCarthy added that that issue doesn't appear to be serious, either.
"He's dealing with an ailment. I don't think it will be anything long term," he said.