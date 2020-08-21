McCarthy: "We're In This To Win A Championship"

FRISCO, Texas — In a compressed, unprecedented training camp, Mike McCarthy is focused on the day ahead. Friday happens to be the Cowboys' sixth installation practice here at Ford Center at The Star. With the season opener at the Rams less than a month away, each prep day is critical.

"If you're not trying to win a Super Bowl, I don't know what you're even doing in this business," he said. "I think that's what every team starts their offseason with. The ones that don't talk about it are probably trying to under-promise, overachieve. But I've always been very upfront about it with every team I've ever coached. We're in this to win a championship, make no bones about it."