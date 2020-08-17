Training Camp | 2020

McCoy Leaves Practice Early With Apparent Injury

Aug 17, 2020 at 09:50 AM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas - In the Cowboys' first padded practice of camp, newly-signed veteran Gerald McCoy was helped off the field with an apparent lower-leg injury.

The setback occurred early into Monday's practice inside Ford Center. 

The six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle was one of the team's notable free-agent signings this offseason and is expected to anchor the middle of the defensive line.

The nature of McCoy's injury is unknown as of Monday. Head coach Mike McCarthy will hold his next press conference on Tuesday at 7:15 am. However, The coach has already shown that he prefers to keep injury situations relatively vague without revealing much detail.

Other defensive tackles such as Antwan Woods and Trysten Hill got the majority of reps inside. Rookie Neville Gallimore and Justin Hamilton also picked up some snaps in the middle. 

Veteran Dontari Poe, who is expected to start inside next to McCoy, is also rehabbing an injury and has yet to practice during camp.

