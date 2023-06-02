Layten Praytor

Micah Looks to Add "Smooth" Moves to His Game 

Jun 02, 2023 at 02:07 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

20230525 DAL Micah Parsons02
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
25 May 2023: Micah Parsons (11) of the Dallas Cowboys during an OTA practice at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas - In two seasons, Micah Parsons has unanimously won Defensive Rookie of the Year, earned two All-Pros and two Pro Bowl selections and was the runner-up to Defensive Player of the Year last season.

But if anything has become abundantly clear with Parsons it's that he is simply neversatisfied with the end result.

Such is the case, he's been fairly active this offseason to add muscle and bulk, up to 250 pounds, compared to his playing weight last season from 245 lbs., but he's also gotten in the ear of former offensive linemen like Andrew Whitworth and Brian Baldinger to get a sense of how the opposition might attack someone of his status to get yet another edge.

"I'm really trying to get in the mind [of the] offense," Parsons said. "When I'm going against top guys like Andrew Thomas, Trent Williams, and these guys that I'm going to face in this NFC class and Lane Johnson, how are these guys playing me? What am I struggling with? I can't learn that from anyone else in the league. I have to learn that from a guy who has shut down guys like me before."

Parsons is coming off a very strong second year in Dallas with a career high 13.5 sacks and 65 tackles, though the majority of those sacks came early on in the year before tapering off towards the backend of the year, something that he admitted was in part because of how long the season was.

"I would just really say I was going through the motions," Parsons said. "It was a really long year. Every week something new was coming up. It was really just the growing pains of playing a lot more defensive end and dealing with chips and not really having a plan and guys throwing me off my game.

"Smooth is fast. And don't be fast. Be smooth, man. Sometimes you feel like you have to do more to win. And you just have to be smooth. You see track runners look like they're not moving and they're smooth… So, this year I'm just focusing on being smooth and just durability and taking care of my body."

One of Parsons most valuable skill sets since he entered the league in 2021 has been his ability to be a roving chess piece for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn by splitting time at both linebacker and on the defensive line. Last season his snap count as a defensive end nearly doubled and by his own admission wore him down to a degree.

By the sound of it on Thursday afternoon following the Cowboys OTAs, Parsons could be in line to get back to being on the move more in 2023, much to the chagrin of offensive linemen across the NFL.

"I think that's a special ability that I have and why I want to incorporate it," Parsons said on moving around more. "We're doing a lot of special things and I don't want to give a lot away right now. But it's going to be a really cool year, I'm probably going to play like eight positions this year."

He's half kidding, maybe. But Parsons did joke that there is a jumbo package to be had for him on offense, while also saying that anything in the front seven or requires coverage is on the table for him, making him that much more menacing for opposing offenses.

And despite making a name for himself as one of the premier pass rushers in the league over the last two seasons, Parsons said he has little interest in chasing a sack title this upcoming year. Instead, his offseason has been about finding ways to affect the game on every plan by any means necessary.

"I'm kind of off the sack wave," Parsons said. "I'm more on the impact wave. You see Aaron Donald and he could have 12 sacks but the impact he makes is so dominant. And you see guys who have 16 or 17 sacks, but they're not considered a 'guy.' I want to be a guy,not one of the guys.

"If you're always chasing then you're never achieving. I'm not chasing for something - I'm trying to achieve."

Related Content

news

Diggs, Gilmore Headline Cowboys' Potent CB Unit

With the addition of Stephon Gilmore to a CB room featuring Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis, the Cowboys are primed to be the envy of the NFL at the CB position.

news

LVE Wins Back-to-Back Reliant HR Derby Title

Leighton Vander Esch did his best work as a good Samaritan for the second straight year at the Reliant Home Run Derby, though it came at the expense of some less fortunate baseballs.

news

Jones Hasn't 'Ruled Out Zeke' After Vaughn Pick

The Cowboys made their draft pick highlight of the weekend with the selection of Deuce Vaughn, but even still, Jerry Jones said a return of Ezekiel Elliott is not off the table.

news

Mazi Smith 'Designed To Play Physical Football"

Cowboys' first round pick Mazi Smith let his big personality show on Thursday night after being drafted, and letting everyone know just how physical his play style can be.

news

Progress Report: Tyron's Adaptability On Display

Despite missing the majority of the 2022 season, Tyron Smith returned nonetheless to help the Cowboys down the stretch by any means possible, even if it meant playing a position he hadn't played since his rookie year.

news

Progress Report: Joseph Found Special Teams Role

Kelvin Joseph became an unexpected piece for the Cowboys on special teams in 2022, but will he be able to get on track at cornerback in 2023?

news

Progress Report: Big Season Ahead For Gallimore

Neville Gallimore has dealt with injuries and a crowded DT room in his first three seasons, but as he enters his contract year, this would be the ideal time for him to take that next step.

news

Deep Dive Into Cowboys History of Drafting TEs

The Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy independently have never gone big for a tight end in the first-round of the NFL Draft. But could this finally be the year they reverse course?

news

Progress Report: Longest Punt of Anger's Career

After an impressive first season with the Cowboys, Bryan Anger followed that up with an equally strong campaign that was highlighted by the longest punt of his career.

news

Progress Report: Career Year for Armstrong

Dorance Armstrong's career-year helped lead one of the best defenses in the NFL for the Cowboys in 2022. Now he will look to take the next step in 2023.

news

Mock Roundup: These Prospects Picked For No. 26

The Cowboys will have plenty of options at their disposal in the first round with draft analysts giving their thoughts on who makes the most sense for Dallas.

Advertising