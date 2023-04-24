Progress Report

Presented by

Progress Report: Big Season Ahead For Gallimore

Apr 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

Progress-Report--Big-Season-Ahead-For-Gallimore-hero

As the Cowboys shift from free agency to the draft, let's focus on players who are under contract, with a look back to last year but still focusing on their role for the 2023 season. Today, we'll continue the series with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

What Worked: Given that the Cowboys and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn like to routinely rotate defensive linemen frequently, Gallimore got a good bit of runway from the defensive tackle spot. He posted the most tackles he's ever had in a season with 33 to go along with two TFLs, a quarterback hit, a sack, and a pass deflection. He played in 16 games, the most he's ever played in during his three seasons in Dallas, but he also had 16 solo tackles - also another career-high.

Needs Some Work: Though Gallimore had a strong year and played in the most games for a season in his career, he also started just one game in comparison to the four he started in 2021 before being injured or the nine games he started during his rookie season in 2020. The snap count percentage might be slightly deceiving at first glance given that it was at 37%, but he still had a grand total of 403 snaps. The Cowboys made the midseason trade for defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins in order to address their woes in stopping the opposition's running game, thus taking some snaps away from Gallimore.

His Best Work: Gallimore racked up five games of three tackles or more in 2022, but his game in the season finale against the Commanders on the road is where he nabbed a season-high four tackles, three of which were assisted. Conveniently enough, the University of Oklahoma product tallied his only sack of the year against the very same Commanders in Week 4 at AT&T Stadium.

Contract Consideration: The Cowboys selected Gallimore in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, making this season his final year under contract in Dallas. He's due $2.7 million in base salary with a cap hit just shy of $3 million in 2023 before hitting the market at the end of the season.

What's Next: With Hankins back in the fold after resigning this offseason and Osa Odighizuwa also continuing to improve, with the added possibility the Cowboys elect to draft an interior defensive lineman, Gallimore will be a part of a potentially crowded position room. He's played well over the last three seasons and will likely still be a key piece of what the Cowboys want to do upfront, but could face slightly stiffer competition in 2023.

Related Content

news

Progress Report: Diggs Had "Less is More" Season

Trevon Diggs had a lot to live up to after his historic 2021 season. And while he didn't put up the gaudy interception numbers he did the year before, Diggs took his game to a new level as one of the premier cornerbacks in the league.

news

Progress Report: Longest Punt of Anger's Career

After an impressive first season with the Cowboys, Bryan Anger followed that up with an equally strong campaign that was highlighted by the longest punt of his career.

news

Progress Report: Career Year for Armstrong

Dorance Armstrong's career-year helped lead one of the best defenses in the NFL for the Cowboys in 2022. Now he will look to take the next step in 2023.

news

Progress Report: How Will Grier Fits in QB Room

Will Grier was possibly just a hamstring injury away from winning the backup QB job last year. Now he's behind Dak and Cooper Rush, but could it be a close race again?

news

Progress Report: Golston Saved His Best For Last

Chauncey Golston gave the Cowboys quality depth in the pass rusher department in 2022 and could be poised to fill that role yet again in 2023.

news

Progress Report: Micah's Year 2 Was Even Better

Micah Parsons is the self-proclaimed "Lion" of the Cowboys defense, but even after earning Rookie of the Year in 2021, he managed to have an even better Year 2, earning a second-place finish in the DPOY running.

news

Progress Report: Williams Had Team-High in TFLs

In limited snaps during his rookie year, Sam Williams had just 19 tackles, but he was usually making plays in the backfield, recording a team-high seven tackles for loss.

news

Progress Report: Clark's Odds-Defying Rookie Year

When he was drafted last April, not many expected Damone Clark to play again until 2023. But he returned from an injury to play in 10 games and should be in position for more this season.

news

Progress Report: Door Open For Bell in 2023

The Cowboys had their eyes on Markquese Bell since last April when he was one of their 30 visits to The Star. Signed as a rookie free agent, Bell waited his turn last year but could be ready for a big jump in 2023.

news

Progress Report: Reps Key for Jabril Cox in 2023

Jabril Cox has yet to make a big impact in his first two seasons, but the former fourth-round pick enters his third season and could be ready for a major role on special teams, if not more.

news

Progress Report: What's Next For Dak in 2023

There were plenty of positives that came from No. 4 Dak Prescott's 2022 season, including his historic playoff performance and Walter Payton Man of The Year award. But the highs did not come without some bumps in the road.

Advertising