Progress Report: Big Season Ahead For Gallimore

As the Cowboys shift from free agency to the draft, let's focus on players who are under contract, with a look back to last year but still focusing on their role for the 2023 season. Today, we'll continue the series with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

What Worked: Given that the Cowboys and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn like to routinely rotate defensive linemen frequently, Gallimore got a good bit of runway from the defensive tackle spot. He posted the most tackles he's ever had in a season with 33 to go along with two TFLs, a quarterback hit, a sack, and a pass deflection. He played in 16 games, the most he's ever played in during his three seasons in Dallas, but he also had 16 solo tackles - also another career-high.