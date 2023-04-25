Progress Report: Joseph Found Special Teams Role

As the Cowboys shift from free agency to the draft, let's focus on players who are under contract, with a look back to last year but still focusing on their role for the 2023 season. Today, we'll continue the series with cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

What Worked: Joseph got the majority of his playing time on special teams in 2022 for the Cowboys and proved to be a strong asset for John Fassel's bunch. He played in 16 games and played in 317 snaps on special teams and in a combined 483 snaps totaled 20 combined tackles, the most he's had in a season in just his two years in Dallas. Joseph solidified his role as a valuable special teams player while playing sparingly at cornerback.