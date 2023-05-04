Offseason | 2023

LVE Wins Back-to-Back Reliant HR Derby Title

May 03, 2023 at 09:30 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

LVE-Wins-Back-to-Back-Reliant-HR-Derby-Title-hero

FRISCO, Texas — If the next baseball movie in Hollywood is looking for someone to star as a lean, mean, home run hitting machine - it might be worth their time to give Cowboys' linebacker Leighton Vander Esch a call to be their lead man.

All kidding aside, you likely won't see Vander Esch starring in a remake of _The Natural _anytime soon, but he did his best impression at the 10th Annual Reliant Home Run Derby on Wednesday night at Riders Park in Frisco by smashing 10 homers and raising $17,000 for charity by himself.

In total, the Cowboys raised over $86,000 collectively with the five-year veteran Vander Esch leading the charge for the second consecutive season after winning the event a year ago. Of course, Vander Esch re-signed with Dallas over the offseason on a one-year deal during free agency, though he returns as the elder statesman in the linebacker room this upcoming season.

With Damone Clark coming off an inspiring and impressive rookie year, alongside the ultimate chess piece in Micah Parsons and newly minted Cowboy DeMarvion Overshown, the Cowboys look to be in strong shape in the middle of their defense with so many young faces occupying it.

Then there's the veteran in Vander Esch, who now steps into a mentor role quicker than he realized it might've happened as he enters just his age-27 season.

"We're a young room and it feels weird," Vander Esch said. "I thought we were young last year. This year we're even younger. So, it's going to be fun. We still have a lot to learn and a long way to develop.

"It seems like just yesterday I was a rookie, too. So, it goes by fast, and I want them to realize just this year and these coming years for them are going to go by even faster. And they don't want to let this opportunity slip for them. So, they have to make the most of their opportunities when they present themselves and contribute in every single way they can."

But even though the Cowboys slugginglinebacker serves as the captain of both the position group and the defense as whole, his level of excitement of what they're capable of has very boundaries. After all, players like DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, Jayron Kearse, and Stephon Gilmore are also a part of what was one of the best defenses in the NFL a year ago under Dan Quinn and now add even more talent in first-round pick Mazi Smith and Overshown.

In Vander Esch's eyes, the objective for the season is as clear as it was in his quest for his second derby title on Wednesday - don't miss your shot to win.

"We have another opportunity to do that this year and get even better and go for that trophy," Vander Esch said. "So that's our goal and there ain't going to be nothing short of it."

Related Content

news

Ferguson on Year 2, Schoonmaker: 'It'll Be Exciting'

The tight end room for the Dallas Cowboys received another weapon in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Jake Ferguson is as ready to get started with Luke Schoonmaker as he is to level up himself.

news

'Dynamic' Cooks Settling In Alongside Dak, Lamb

Newly acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks has only been in Dallas for just over a month, but the early bonding with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott has excitement building.

news

Mick Shots: These Numbers Qualify Family Affair

Magical moment there Saturday on the final day of the NFL Draft, the Cowboys selecting Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round with the 212th pick, the son of Chris Vaughn, the Cowboys assistant director of college scouting.

news

Cowboys Won't Rule Out FA Market for WR Depth

Entering the crucial final weeks before training camp, a battle is brewing in the depth of the wide receiver room. But what if none of them win?

news

Cowboys Assign Jerseys to Mazi, Deuce and Others

The incoming class of Cowboys rookies have been assigned their jersey numbers to begin their NFL careers, and those wondering where Deuce Vaughn would land now have their answer.

news

Versatility Stands Out as Theme for '23 Draft Class

In looking at the eight draft picks made by Dallas over the weekend, versatility jumps off the board with multiple selections.

news

ACM Lineup for Country Kickoff at The Star Unveiled

The Academy of Country Music announced today, Monday, May 1, the lineup for the ACM Country Kickoff at The Star, including numerous ACM Award nominees.

news

Mick Shots: At Pick 26, It's All About The Board

It's all about The Board, in his weekly Mick Shots. Who might they pick? Are there some historical clues? Did Jerry Jones reveal anything? All that and more.

news

Progress Report: Tyron's Adaptability On Display

Despite missing the majority of the 2022 season, Tyron Smith returned nonetheless to help the Cowboys down the stretch by any means possible, even if it meant playing a position he hadn't played since his rookie year.

news

NFL Draft: Complete Cowboys Draft Order, Details

The wait is nearly over as the entire NFL sets its sights on Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft, and here's when the Cowboys are scheduled to make their picks in each of the seven rounds.

news

Cowboys Announce Partnership With BSPNTX

The National Society of Black Sports Professionals North Texas is forming a unique partnership with the Cowboys, announced on Tuesday.

Advertising