Progress Report: Tyron's Adaptability On Display

His Best Work: For a guy that is an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Smith's willingness and ability to switch positions to a spot he hadn't played in over a decade since his rookie campaign was rather impressive. He allowed Tyler Smith to stay at his best position and deferred to the Cowboys' 2022 first rounder and helped solidify the right side of the offensive line after the loss of Terence Steele for the season after his torn ACL.

Contract Consideration: Smith and the Cowboys agreed to a contract restructure this offseason by lowering his base salary from $13.6 million down to $3 million guaranteed. Smith has playing time and playoff incentives added into the contract that could see him bring in a maximum of $17 with a dead cap hit of $8 million, along with two void years added on through 2025.