#DALvsNYG

Micah on 2023 mission: 'Everybody gets the smoke'

Sep 06, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Micah-on-2023-mission--‘Everybody-gets-the-smoke-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Carpe Omnia. It's the freshly-ordained creed for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, and Micah Parsons is all-in on doing exactly that: seizing everything. The First-Team All-Pro pass rusher is laser-focused on winning a Super Bowl this coming season but, first and foremost, also in doing his best to dominate the New York Giants in Week 1.

So when he and the Cowboys take the field at MetLife Stadium in primetime on Sunday night, all Parsons sees is one of many hurdles trying to prevent him from being at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. 

He is obsessed with the endgame, but also with the things it takes to get there.

"I've been sleeping on it," Parsons said. "I've been thinking about it. Every night it's, 'Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl.' But, you know, I don't get too caught up on it — at the same time — because I know I have to take care of each week as its own. Each day has worries of its own. You have to focus on getting better inch by inch and, eventually, you'll build enough inches to where you are in the Super Bowl. 

"But your preparation, your work and your mindset are what led you there. Everything that you do everyday leads to the Super Bowl, not just saying, 'I wanna go to the Super Bowl.' It just doesn't work like that."

No, it does not, and the best thing the Cowboys can do to finally lift the decades-long drought is to get off to a fast start against the Giants, and that includes setting the defensive tone early.

"It's extremely important," Parsons said. "The Giants aren't a walkover team. They put together a great offseason just like we did. They've got great guys they've already had, and the rivalry makes it harder and something you've gotta prepare for because they're going to give us their best shot. 

"Each game last year came down to the wire. This is like a Super Bowl." 

The Cowboys swept the Giants last season, but by an average of only 7.5 points. This time around, the latter is bringing added offensive weaponry in rookie speedster Jalin Hyatt and a dynamic receiving tight end in Darren Waller.

The offseason countermove by Dallas includes trading for Stephon Gilmore, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, to tandem with Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis — along with the resident three-headed hydra at safety and a pass rush that is one of the best in the league; and one of the deepest. 

"Fundamentally, communication, I feel this is the best defense I've ever been on," said Parsons. "I've been grateful to be on some good defenses since Penn State, and to come in here — just adding [Stephon Gilmore] is an extra boost in confidence on the back end. Having a side guy next to [Trevon Diggs], I'm predicting a lot of good things from our guys this year. People can't always go away from Diggs. 

"Now, they've gotta face the music with both of them. To see them locked in and focused every day, and Diggs challenging me every week; it's gonna be a really exciting year. … I'm ready to get hands-on and let loose."

That doesn't mean, however, that Parsons will change his approach to the regular season opener, because whether it's the Giants or any other team in the Cowboys' way, the mission remains the same — weekly.

"Nah man, everyone gets the same smoke," he said. "It doesn't matter if we're in Wisconsin or in Boston — I'm treating everybody the same."

Related Content

news

Mike McCarthy reveals 'Carpe Omnia' as team theme

The long-awaited team theme for the 2023 season was revealed on Wednesday morning as Mike McCarthy said that "Carpe Omnia" – which means "Seize Everything" – will be the team's motto.
news

Pollard ready to be Cowboys RB1: 'The time is now'

It's officially Week 1, and that means Tony Pollard will take the reins as lead running back for the Dallas Cowboys — a first for the former fourth-round pick and with a lot to prove.
news

McCarthy shares plan for Tyler Smith, Sam Williams 

The Cowboys continue their prep work for the Giants on Sunday night but will not have Tyler Smith or Sam Williams on the field Wednesday. 
news

Nick at Nite: Will the offense be ready to go?

Despite not playing any offensive starters in the preseason, Mike McCarthy will take his new offensive system to the field for the first time on Sunday night. Is it safe to assume it will be ready?
news

Power Rankings: Cowboys begin season in 6-10 range

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

McCarthy: Giants game is one 'we need to go win'

Head coach Mike McCarthy sees a big importance around Dallas' week one matchup, as it's an opportunity to get a win on a division rival's home field to start the year.
news

Dak expected to be with Cowboys 'for a long time'

Trey Lance landing with the Cowboys via trade has no impact whatsoever on the negotiations with Dak Prescott, as the team keeps the door open to a deal possibly landing in-season.
news

Terence Steele 'overcome with emotion' upon signing extension

From being an undrafted free agent to becoming one of the highest-paid tackles in the NFL, Terence Steele's excitement was too large to hide on Monday morning after signing his extension.
news

Practice Points: Tyler Smith leaves field early with injury

Regular season practices are officially underway, and there was a lot to take away from Monday's session open to the media.
news

Donovan Wilson not practicing but 'getting close'

The Cowboys have been without safety Donovan Wilson since the start of training camp but head coach Mike McCarthy said the veteran is 'getting close' to a return.
news

Terence Steele, Cowboys agree to terms on deal

There were plenty of questions surrounding the Cowboys offensive line going into the 2023 season, but the future of Terence Steele in Dallas is no longer one of them with his contract extension on Sunday. 
Advertising