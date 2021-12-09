#DALvsWAS

Micah Parsons Limited In Practice With Hip Injury 

Dec 09, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas - One of the Cowboys' most productive players is now on the injury report, heading into arguably the biggest game of the season to date. 

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was limited in practice with a hip injury. 

The Cowboys' defense has been inspired by Parsons, who leads the team with 10 sacks, including one in each of the last five games. 

All week, the coaches, players and even owner Jerry Jones have discussed the excitement of seeing Parsons on the field again with Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence. While that still could happen Sunday, all eyes will be on Parsons during practice the next two days to see how available he'll be for this week's game in Washington. 

Without Parsons, the Cowboys will be even more short-handed at linebacker, a position that was pegged to be a strength before the season started.
But the release of Jaylon Smith, the season-ending injury to Jabril Cox and the rather quiet production from Leighton Vander Esch and Keanu Neal, hasn't made the linebacker spot a difference-making position this season. 

Parsons has been pulled away often this year to rush the passer in the absence of Demarcus Lawrence and/or Randy Gregory, leaving even more inconsistencies at linebacker. 

If the Cowboys can get Parsons ready to play Sunday, it'll be interesting to see just where he lines up. He does have 10 sacks, proof enough that rushing the passer has to be in the game plan. But with Gregory and Lawrence both expected to play well, it's conceivable to think Parsons goes back to his middle linebacker spot with spot-rush duty. 

But all of that is assuming he can get past the hip issue and find his way to the field Sunday against Washington.

