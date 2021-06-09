Offseason | 2021

Micah Parsons Officially Signs Rookie Deal

Jun 09, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – First-round draft pick Micah Parsons has officially signed his rookie contract with the Cowboys.

Parsons, the 12th overall pick in April's NFL Draft, has been impressive in organized team activities and this week's minicamp, which concludes Thursday. The rookie linebacker has made plays in these non-padded practices while also flashing ability as a pass rusher.

"You can see the ability and just the instinct, the way he can react and get off the spot at the linebacker position," head coach Mike McCarthy said last week. "We're just going through our installs, going through our concepts. But he's fitting in real nicely."

With Parsons under contract, only four of 11 draft picks have yet to sign: second-round pick Kelvin Joseph and third-round picks Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston and Nahshon Wright.

