Micah Parsons returning home for divisional mega-clash

Parsons and his defensive unit will take the field against one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Jalen Hurts as the fourth-year signal-caller will look to build upon the Eagles' 6-1 start to the season.

"Jalen is an explosive guy, a guy that can do it with his legs or his arm," Parsons said. "He's really been coming on here the last couple of years. We've definitely got our hands full with a mobile quarterback and where we are right now."

The jump from year-to-year has been significant for Hurts, despite his league-leading eight interceptions at this point in the season. This season, Parsons has seen an improvement in the cerebral part of his game.

"I would just say his processing," he said. "There were times when I first got in the league, maybe his rookie year, his second year, he would hold onto the ball and things like that. But I mean, from this year to last year he's been processing pretty fast and at more of an elite level."

A specific play that has immortalized Hurts and his offensive unit is the "Tush Push" – Philadelphia's iteration of a short-yardage quarterback sneak that has proved to be unstoppable against just about every team in the NFL. For Dallas to get off the field on Sunday, it will almost certainly require stopping one of the more notorious plays in football this season.