Mick Shots: A Holiday Helping Of Football Sides

FRISCO, Texas – Before I forget, Happy Thanksgiving.

Now then, on to these Dallas Cowboys.

Do yourselves a favor. Quit trying to predict the future. Quit trying to base your thoughts on whether this team can win a Super Bowl after each win, and then giving up after each loss. Let the season play out.

Remember, the Cowboys are 7-3, first in the NFC East, a 2.5 game lead over second place Philadelphia. The only team in the NFL with fewer losses is Arizona with two.

There is a lot of football left to play, starting Thanksgiving Day, 3:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium against the 5-5 Las Vegas Raiders. Then comes a tough part in the schedule with three consecutive road games – at New Orleans, at Washington, at the Giants.

Now some might say it's tough playing three games in 12 days, not getting the extended break after playing on a short week. And if you think about it, their task is playing four games in just 19 days, from Nov. 21 vs. Atlanta to Dec. 2 vs. the Saints.

Long season.

And when Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal was asked what he tells the younger players, knowing they still have seven games to play, that it's a long season, he might as well have been talking to the overeating fans.

"I'd say not to think too far in the future," the veteran and wise Neal said. "Focus on the next game."

Then, "Stay in the present … then let the season take care of itself."

Nice shot to cheer by.

You Don't Say: We have known for 11 years now that Tyron Smith is a man of few words. Well, he finally has practiced all this short week after missing the last three games with an ankle injury and is being listed as full go for Thursday's game. During his Wednesday interview, linemate La'el Collins was asked what the communication is like with Tyron on game day. "Tyron doesn't say much, especially when he straps the helmet on," Collins says. Even before the game? "He's locked in," Collins said. "He's a different dude." But a darn good one to have out there starting at left tackle.

And our last word goes to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during his 105.3 The Fan radio segment on Tuesday when talking about the unvaccinated Amari Cooper testing positive for COVID-19, saying this when asked if he was disappointed in Cooper for not being vaccinated and then testing positive:

"You check 'me' at the door in a football team. That has nothing to do with the issues of masking or not masking, getting vaccinated or not getting vaccinated, and if I have a tone, I shouldn't. It just has nothing to do with it. The facts are, it is a 'we' thing when you walk into the locker room, and everybody is being counted on to pull his weight. Everybody expects that. They look around at each other. They understand everybody's rights. They do. We do. Everybody understands our rights and our options as it pertains to those rights. But if you forget it's a 'we' thing and how important your part is, obviously these guys are rewarded, they're rewarded financially.

"Now, Amari Cooper is outstanding, folks. He is one of the highest character guys that you will ever be around in any area. … Nobody is saying he isn't outstanding, but this is a classic case of how it can impact a team. … This is not individual. It is team.

"You cannot win anything individually."