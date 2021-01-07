Mick Shots: A Long Year Comes To A Close

FRISCO, Texas – What a year.

March 25, 2020, was the date of my first Mick Shots from home, dateline, SHELTERED IN PLACE, Texas. Seems eons ago.

And there we were, working from home until this on Aug. 14, dateline, NO LONGER FROM HOME, Texas:

Finally, finally, after 141 days, and those growing longer by the day, believe me, it's FRISCO, Texas.

We're back.

Now we're done, all coming to a screeching halt 145 days later, the coaching staff finishing up exit interviews, the players done, and frankly, today, our part of The Star is pretty deserted.

And the season's postmortem begins, trying to dissect just why the Cowboys, with so much promise, finished 6-10 and in third place in the NFC East when never intending to earn the right to pick 10th in the upcoming NFL Draft.

And even though two other teams finished 6-10, the Cowboys' 6-10 is considered worse because of their strength of schedule. That's thanks to playing six of 16 games against members of the NFC East, all of whom had losing records. Cowboys' opponents ended up with a .471 winning percentage, averaging only 7.4 wins, and just five of their opponents finished with winning records.

There are shots to be taken.

Most Revealing: There are so many reasons the Cowboys finished with a 6-10 record, matching their second-worst record (2010 and 2004) since going 5-11, 5-11, 5-11 from 2000 through 2002. The worst record since going 1-15 in 1989 is the 4-12 of 2015, Tony Romo finishing only two of the four games he started that injury-plagued year – the last time the Cowboys had started four quarterbacks in the same season, by the way. In fact, the previous three times the Cowboys finished 6-10 – that forgettable 1997 season being the other – the head coach got fired: Barry Switzer after the '97 season, Dave Campo after 2002 and Wade Phillips during the 2010 season.

