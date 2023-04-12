Mick Shots: Anything, Anywhere In This Draft

FRISCO, Texas – Fifteen days and counting until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The mocks are going bananas. So are the player rankings. The amateur Big Boards. What a cottage industry dedicated to three days.

If the Cowboys stand still, and who knows since hard to predict what is taking place with the first 25 selections in the draft, they begin at pick 26 then go on to 58th overall, 90, 129, 169, 212 and 244, for a current total of seven after trading two of their fifth rounders for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks.

And after previously pointing out how the Cowboys have done a nice job over the past month of purifying their draft, at least plugging holes to prevent any boarding house reaches, let's remind that this 2023 draft is not all about the 2023 season. The Cowboys must also implement foresight when making these picks. They must also consider the future, and in the NFL the future usually arrives quicker than you think.

So it's not all about that first pick. Never know when you find a Jason Witten in the third round or Dak Prescott in the fourth, DaRon Bland in the fifth, Donovan Wilson in the sixth, Patrick Crayton or Leon Lett in the seventh, Larry Brown in the 12th and a slew of undrafted rookies after all picks are in, like, uh, Tony Romo, and if we go way back, Drew Pearson, Bill Bates, Mark Tuinei and, of course, Cliff Harris.

So let's take a few shots into the crystal ball.

Running Back: Keep hearing and reading what a waste it is using a first-round pick on a running back. Stop. First of all, the Cowboys have the 26th pick in the first round. They won't have 26 players with first-round grades. At 26, might as well be a second rounder since there are only five picks remaining after their choice and the start of the second. And look at it this way: The Cowboys are hoping Tony Pollard still is the Tony Pollard of old after his ankle/leg surgery. No guarantees. Then remember he is only under contract for one season. A free agent again next year unless signing a long-term deal by July 17. Signed free agent Ronald Jones to only a veteran exception one-year deal. Signed Rico Dowdle to a one-year deal. Malik Davis enters the final year of his two-year, undrafted free agent deal. Then what? If the running back talent fits at 26, they must commit, with the projected cost at No. 26 just $3.47 million a year to rent for four seasons.

And as for this week's last word, allow me to have my turn because if you have stayed with me to this point, this just about covers the Cowboys' draft needs. Just about anything goes in this draft for the team. No way can you say that's unrealistic excess at any position the Cowboys might take over these upcoming seven rounds. It's wide open. An argument can be made for just about every position being one of need.