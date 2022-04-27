Mick Shots: At Long Last Bring On The NFL Draft

FRISCO, Texas – Finally, it's here.

The NFL Draft, 7 p.m. Thursday, from Vegas, and can't wait.

Not with bated breath or anticipation anxiety minds you. But with relief.

Good gosh, seems like we've been talking draft, answering question and being asked for predictions ever since the evening of Jan. 16, that night immediately after the Cowboys were beaten 23-17 by San Francisco in that first-round playoff game when time ran out of their frantic comeback attempt.

No more mock drafts, that will be mocked (verb, not an adjective) significantly come Thursday evening. No more Top 50 or Top 100 lists. No more position rankings. No more predictions.

Just the real deal.

And maybe the most meaningful part of the Cowboys Tuesday annual pre-draft media conference was this coming out of the mouth of Cowboys COO Stephen Jones when he said this, in fact, twice within nearly the same breath:

"I don't think we have any _musts_ going into the draft."

In particular, in the first round with the 24th pick, if indeed the Cowboys remain at ease in the very spot they earned with that 12-5 record, finishing in a four-way tie for the third best regular-season record last year in the NFL, but also by painfully losing that first-round playoff game.

Meaning there is no _must_ to grab a guard at No. 24.

No must to take a wide receiver at 24.

No must to draft a defensive end at 24.

No must to draft a linebacker or cornerback or offensive tackle and for sure not a safety, not in the first round.

Whatever the Cowboys do, just give me a Day One walk-in starter in the first. Give me a talented player in the second round capable of competing for a Day One starting job. Give me a third-rounder talented enough to fit into a position rotation. And then, after the dust settles late Saturday afternoon, by then give me a kicker at least capable of hitting 85 percent of his field-goal attempts from 40-49 yards out, capable of nailing a few 50-yarders, and for goodness sakes, not one who will lead the league in missed 33-yard extra points.

Do at least all that, and we'll take a shot with this team's roster becoming the first in the NFC East to repeat as champions since 2004 and like winning a game or two in the playoffs.

So, let's go.

Position Flex: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is big on position flex, a player with multiple talents, not a guy just solely this or that. That's what the Cowboys need to look for when drafting an offensive lineman, especially if in the first two or three rounds. Give me an offensive tackle capable of starting for a year or two at guard, then transitioning to like tackle, just like Flozell Adams did. Give me a guard or a center capable of playing center or guard, too. Give me a wide receiver capable of playing either outside spots plus in the slot, not just some munchkin like former slot guy Cole Beasley only capable of being productive in the slot, no, not in any of the first three rounds. Give me a defensive tackle capable of playing either the 1-technique or the 3-tech. And if it's a safety, how 'bout one capable of playing the slot.

And for a man of many words, the last few words go to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who couldn't have been more truthfully succinct Tuesday when asked about the possibility of making pre-draft phone calls discussing potential trades.

"We're always chumming," Jerry Jones said, a cute way of pointing out he's always throwing out some draft-day bait.