Mick Shots: Beginning To Look Like Football

And last shot goes to the numbers game the Cowboys will be deliberating over the next 2½ days. Two running backs or three? Fullback or no, or maybe an extra tight end? Got 10 worthy offensive linemen? Five receivers most likely, or six?Thinking 10 defensive linemen. Six or all seven linebackers? And when comes to the secondary, for sure 10, but what's the breakdown since there is so much corner/safety versatility back there, six and four, five and five?