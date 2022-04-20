Mick Shots: Going Up, Going Down Or Staying Put

FRISCO, Texas – Let's start with a little draft day trade primer, seeing this is about the time, just a week away from the NFL Draft, that these questions begin to arise.

What about trading up?

What about trading down?

No one seems to inquire about the Cowboys just staying put at pick 24 in the first round.

Do you realize that in six of the past eight drafts, going back to 2014, the Cowboys have simply stayed put? One of those other two years, in 2019, they didn't have a first-round pick, having executed a midseason trade in 2018 with the Raiders for Amari Cooper.

The other year, in 2021, the Cowboys actually traded down from 10 to 12. And as Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said the other day on his radio interview, "We weren't thinking Micah two weeks away from the draft."

Yeah, but still thanking their lucky stars the two cornerbacks they had their eye on at that 10th pick, rightfully earned by going 6-10 in 2020, had gone off the board. Shucks, might as well take the top-rated defensive player on our board, one Football Player Micah Parsons. And for their trouble moving down two spots the Cowboys turned Philadelphia's third-round pick into Chauncey Golston.

And if history is our guidance, the Cowboys haven't traded up in the first round since 2012, moving from 14th to No. 6 and giving the Rams their second-round choice for that right. The Cowboys picked cornerback Morris Claiborne. The Rams selected defensive tackle Michael Brockers. That was 10 years ago.

And as Jones says when you trade up in the first round, "You're going to give up a very good football player."

Goodness knows the Cowboys are really in no position to "give up a very good football player" unless something highly unexpected occurs in the first round next Thursday. Like a player the quality of Dez Bryant in 2010 freefalling his way towards No. 27, the anxiety-laced Cowboys not wanting to take any more chances of missing out on a talented wide receiver, giving New England their third-round pick to move up just three spots for Dez.

And maybe this cautionary tale comes from 2014 when the Cowboys were sitting at No. 16 in the first round, with their eye on defensive help. Well, Aaron Donald went off the board at 13. Oh, well. There still was linebacker Ryan Shazier. Shoot, the Steelers grabbed him at 15.

Then another, oh, well moment for the Cowboys. They simply took a shot with the guy who has turned into a Pro Football Hall of Fame guard, one Zack Martin.

See what I mean?

Backed Into Corner: As in cornerback, since at this point the Cowboys are sort of in the dark on the future availability of cornerback Kelvin Joseph, and to cover themselves just might need to use a second-day pick on a cornerback. Who knows at this point Joseph's fate since back on March 18 he's been identified as being in a car with the two men who killed a man in a drive-by shooting in Dallas? And last year's second-round pick didn't talk to police until April 15. Joseph still can be in a heap of trouble. After their top three corners, Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, if Joseph is unavailable, all that's left at the position at this point would be Nahshon Wright, last year a little-used third-round pick, second-year free agent pickup from last year Kyron Brown, who spent all but one game on the practice squad, and of course special teams ace C.J. Goodwin. Worse is a couple of players drafted after the Cowboys selected Joseph with the 12th pick in the second round, including undersized cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., wide receiver Rondale Moore, defensive end Azeez Ojulari, nickel linebacker Jeramiah Owusu-Koramoah, tight end Pat Freiermuth, linebacker Nick Bolton and center Creed Humphrey.

And this week's final word goes to Dante Fowler Jr., the free-agent defensive end the Cowboys signed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes a $1 million signing bonus with an additional $411,754 roster bonus for games played.

Fowler's attraction to signing with the Cowboys is defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who recruited him out of Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Fla., to the University of Florida and signed him in 2020 to Atlanta before the Falcons head coach was fired after five games.

"I just love him as a football coach. His IQ, the way he goes about his business, he loves ball," Fowler says. "Being a football player, that's all you want to be around is a coach who loves ball, a coach that is all about his players and all about putting his players in the right position to go out there and fire around and make plays. … It was really cool (to sign with the Cowboys) and a good opportunity to go and take."