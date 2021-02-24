Mick Shots: Now All This Seems Too Familiar

FRISCO, Texas – A return to normalcy.

Yep, today, it's 72 degrees warmer than it was a week ago Tuesday when the temp dipped to minus-2. Here. In Texas, mind you.

The sun is out. No more snow.

There is electricity and water.

Actually seeing some folks here at The Star for the first time since COVID hit high gear at the end of March. That's right, March of 2020.

And, of course, talk of Dak Prescott's contract is back in the air, on the air and in print.

Again.

The hot topic that just keeps on giving, especially since the NFL's two-week window to tag unrestricted free agents with either the franchise or transition designations to protect their rights while continuing to negotiate potential long-term contracts has opened.

Fasten your seatbelts for Round 3, debating the merits a third year of the Cowboys and Dak agreeing to a new deal or each side willing to play another season on the franchise tag that will cost $37.7 million this season on a one-year, guaranteed contract against the salary cap that comes with no security for 2022 – for either side.

The two sides have until March 9 by 3 p.m. to work out that long-term deal, or the Cowboys will issue Dak the exclusive franchise tag, meaning his folks will not have the rights to negotiate an offer sheet from them other folks. Meaning, the rights to continue negotiating a contract will extend to July 15. If no deal is consummated by then, if Dak wants to play in 2021, he must sign the tag or he can choose to turn his back on a guaranteed $37.7 million and not play at all.

Here is my question, actually, have two of them:

First, how much is Dak's people asking for? We've never heard. $40 million a year? $45 million? $50 million?

Second, if reports were accurate last July 15 when the negotiating period expired that a last-minute effort to knock out a long-term deal could not be completed in time, if the two sides were presumably that close, what's changed? Why would Round 3 take so long?

Just take the shot. Get 'er done, both sides ensuring future security.