Mick Shots: Of Deadlines, Real Shots & Rising Up

FRISCO, Texas – Well, there's one week down in the Dak Franchise Watch, now to be known as DFW.

And one week to go on the DFW, either the Cowboys sign Dak Prescott to a long-term deal or they will plop down the exclusive franchise tag on him by 3 p.m. next Tuesday, March 9.

But that's more of a placeholder than any sort of a hard deadline. To me, the hard deadlines are these:

March 17: The start of the new league year, meaning that is when the 2021 salary cap commences, likely somewhere between $180-$185 million. That then is when the $37.7 million franchise tag would charge the Cowboys cap if a long-term deal is not consummated by then, certainly fracturing their ability to operate in free agency, even with their own guys.

April 29: The start of the NFL Draft, because if a long-term deal is not done by then, would the Cowboys then assume owning the rights to Dak for just one more season and start planning for the future? Especially with so many projecting as many as five quarterbacks being selected in the top 10 of the draft.

July 15: The absolute hardest deadline of all, either Dak is signed to a long-term deal by then, or they forever hold any further negotiations until the end of the season, if either side even cares to.

Thus, the business of the NFL.

Some would say, well, Ad-in Dak, that he has all the leverage with not only the expense of the 2021 tag hanging over the Cowboys' head, but a nearly prohibitive 2022 tag, too, worth $54.4 million.

But then, some would say, Ad-out Dak, because does he really want to risk not suffering another horrible injury without long-term security while possibly heading into the free-agent market in 2022 somewhat incapacitated?

Go ask his agent Todd France's other client who chose to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag, Pittsburgh defensive end Bud Dupree, who tore his ACL on Dec. 2, now facing the normal 7-to-9 month rehab when he could have signed a long-term deal with guaranteed money. Who now knows if the Steelers want him back, and if they do, at what investment? Or what value might Dupree have with the open market debating his worth, knowing he's damaged goods until at least the start of training camp?

In the infamous words of Bill Parcells, there're two sides to playing that franchise pancake.

Cap Cow: If Dak plays on the franchise tag, and assuming the salary cap at worst falling to an $180 million floor, his $37.7 million would consume 20.9 percent of the Cowboys cap. And to simply fund that and the draft, and absorbing like $9 million in dead money, the Cowboys would be hard pressed to improve the team much in free agency. Even by restructuring contracts for guys such as Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Zack Martin, they would be reduced to bottom feeders in free agency. My guess is a long-term deal would reduce the exorbitant cap hit by $20 million. And if signed to less than a five-year deal, probably to make cap sense would have to add voidable years so the signing bonus can still be spread out over five years.

