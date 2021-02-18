Mick Shots: Record Cold Brings Back Memories

FROM HOME, Texas – Not again.

First because of the coronavirus from late March of last year to late July.

This week so far because of cold, because of snow, because of rolling power outages.

Fat Tuesday might as well have been a Taco Tuesday, then rolling into an Ashless Wednesday.

Some kind of year.

With all that has taken place over the past 12 months, what are the odds the temperatures would drop below zero here in Dallas-Fort Worth for just the fifth time in history, history that takes us back to 1899 when a minus-8 set the record?

Minus-2 outdoors at my house.

That's the coldest it's been since Dec. 23, 1989 when it was a minus-1.

How I remember that well. That was a Saturday, the day before the Cowboys would close out their 1989 season at Texas Stadium on Christmas Eve, with a 20-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers to finish with a franchise, 16-game record-low of 1-15 in the first year of the Jerry-Jimmy Era.

Texas Stadium attendance supposedly was recorded at 41,265. Sure seemed smaller than that, and surely was by game's end. The kickoff temp that day was a robust 33, compared to Saturday's minus-1, the third-lowest recording in the city's history, another dubious record that year of 1989.

Worse, while there was the infamous "hole-in-the-roof" at Texas Stadium, remember this was an outdoor venue, certainly not insulated for temperatures below zero. And yes, it was so cold the day before the game that the pipes froze, rendering the bathrooms inoperable and forcing fans to use hurriedly-acquired Port-O-Lets outside the arena.

And will never forget this, one of the greatest lines in sports writing history. With the Cowboys finishing 1-15 in their 30th season and first after 29 years with Tom Landry as head coach, just one of 18 record-lows that year – including losing their NFL-record 14th consecutive home game stretching back to the 3-13 season of 1988 – esteemed Dallas Times Herald columnist and good friend Frank Luksa, a guy who had been covering the Cowboys since their inception, wrote, and I paraphrase:

"The 1989 season was so bad they could not even flush it away."

Shot taken.

Football Man: Funny, when you go back in time to read what has been written, sometimes, and me included, you find that something you had written you probably would love to take back in retrospect. Well, that day of the 1989 season finale, saw this headline in The Dallas Morning News, and again at the end of the 1-15 season: Cowboys would do well to find a 'Football Man.' Ha, imagine that, new owner Jerry Jones after his first season as also president and general manager, though following the personnel lead of his head coach Jimmy Johnson, already taking grief. Then Giants general manager, the now late George Young, supposedly not referencing the Cowboys new setup but a noted "football man" himself, had been quoted in the story, saying, "The best way to turn a franchise around is with a true football man. Slowly, grudgingly, it's starting to move in that direction. We're into a compartmentalization era. It's too much for the coach to do and it's too much for a guy in a suit." Oh George, because two years later under Jerry and Jimmy the Cowboys won a playoff game for the first time since 1982 and then would go on to win three Super Bowl titles in the next four years.

This week, last word goes to Matthew Stafford, the kid who played his high school ball at nearby Highland Park, on his thoughts about moving on from 12 years with the Detroit Lions, who traded the 33-year-old quarterback to the L.A. Rams, mostly at his request:

"You know, I want nothing more than to be able to come back to this place 10 years from now and everybody welcome me with open arms. And that was one of the biggest things that was weighing on me as I went in there to talk to them. I was like, 'I don't want anybody to ever feel like I'm giving up on this town, or this city, or this place.' I gave it everything I possibly had here."