Mick Shots: This Should Bring Out The Best

TAMPA, Fla. – Bring on the Bucs.

That's right, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl defending champs, riding an eight-game winning streak, final four games of the 2020 regular season and all four playoff games.

No cowering allowed.

Respect is one thing, that's good. The Bucs have certainly earned that. Tom Brady has earned that. But, dang it, that's where it must stop.

And sensed over the past few days, with the Cowboys answering questions seemingly for two weeks leading up to this NFL season opener, that they were beginning to grow tired of the questions about what's it going to be like facing the champs? What's it going to be like playing Tom Brady? How tough is it going to be facing this Buccaneers defense?

Began sensing these Cowboys players, especially the veterans, were becoming indignant.

Good.

As I've said since this schedule came out, the Cowboys must relish the opportunity. Embrace the challenge.

Thursday night. National television. A sellout crowd of 65,890 expected. Why, in these parts they are calling this game "the most coveted ticket in Tampa Bay-St. Pete sports history." Heck, some upper-300 level seats on the secondary market are going for $1,900. Lower level along the Cowboys sideline are at $1,500.

No wonder Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has been cranking up the noise at practice.

What do you think Jerry?

"It's a great way for us to open this season," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during his morning segment on 105.3 The Fan. "We have so much to gain by having a good experience this Thursday night. So much to gain. These kinds of things are really what the doctor ordered for where we are. Everybody wants to win.

"But to get to open up this NFL season in these times, the COVID times, to get to do it with challenges – we're coming in as drawn up, we're coming in with some challenges. … Then to sit up here and play a team that really pulled it off in an unconventional way last year with how they really proved something, the year they got out of their quarterback Brady. And for us to be able to step up in the middle of all this and start our journey, it's a great opportunity, as the storybook writer wrote it."

Yeah, got that right. Maybe they should give Jerry the shot at Thursday night's pregame speech.

Air Jerry: Heard someone said because the Cowboys leave Wednesday for Tampa, Zack Martin has slim-to-no chance of passing the COVID protocols in time to play Thursday. Slim might be accurate. But not none. The Cowboys know they can take this thing right up to Thursday if Martin is asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and if he can test negative twice 24 hours apart. If he does so, don't forget. Jerry has a plane. Can zoom over to Tampa in a heartbeat in time for the 7:20 p.m. kick.

Sure seems this Quinn-led defense is poised to make a 180 from last year's well-document struggles. Seen it in practice. Seen it from the first unit in preseason games. But what gives McCarthy confidence he'll see it in these games, facing a huge challenge right off the bat Thursday night? "My confidence is in what I see every day," McCarthy says. "I see a bunch that is connecting, coming together. I think the fact that if you take something as simple as the missed assignments, the mental error breakdowns, our defense has been ahead of our offense. And I think the big part of that is they were able to practice almost daily with the same guys rolling in and out." Now we'll see if we see that in the opener. Opener Shots: If Martin does miss Game 1 and McGovern has to start, who then is the game-day backup guard? McCarthy says he anticipates Brandon Knight, landing on COVID reserve this week because of high-risk, close-contact, coming off in time to play and manning that role. Knight, a starting tackle last year with Tyron Smith sidelined, has worked predominantly at guard during camp … Tampa Bay caught a COVID break this week with starting defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh coming off the reserve list … That's a lot of meat in the middle of that defense when paired with Vita Vea at nose tackle … After missing a couple of weeks at the end of training camp with a knee sprain, nearly forgotten man Tarell Basham has returned to practice and appears ready to go. He gives the Cowboys versatility, the defensive end able to move inside as a pass rusher … Maybe one of the best Hard Knocks scenes is somewhat longshot Azur Kamara calling his mother to tell her he made the 53-man roster. His special teams ability might get him on what can be a 48-man gameday roster, the Cowboys having the ability to call up two players from the practice squad for the game. Maybe like Jeremy Sprinkle as the third tight end or possibly fullback Nick Ralston and then veteran Darian Thompson for special teams purposes … Lots of rain in the forecast for Tampa on Wednesday and Thursday. Uh, in fact, the last time the Cowboys played Brady, it was 2019 in Foxborough, Mass., against the Patriots on that very cold, windy, game-long rainy day. They held Brady to 190 yards passing and the Pats to 282 total yards, though losing 13-9. Hey, with this guy starting his 300th game, can use all the help you can get.

Short and sweet for this week's final word, and comes to us from Vander Esch, another guy who you can tell was not a fan of last year's defensive scheme. When asked why he thinks this year's defense will be improved, which it must if the Cowboys are to improve upon that 6-10 record, the fifth-year linebacker has this to say:

"The clarity, intensity and focus every single day. We're ready to play fast."