Mick Shots: Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On

FRISCO, Texas – Surprise, surprise.

Even before the bell went off at 3 p.m. Wednesday signifying the opening of the 2023 NFL free agency, the Cowboys had swung into action retooling for the upcoming season as if a bunch of Sooners back in the Oklahoma land rush days.

Oh, ye pessimists, so critical, suggesting the Cowboys front office guys already had headed out Monday on spring break. Or they were sitting on their hands the opening week of free agency when teams traditionally overpay during these bidding wars for players someone else didn't want.

A quick, exhausting review for now on Wednesday.

Re-signed safety and leading 2022 season tackler Donovan Wilson before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Re-signed linebacker and second-leading tackler in 2022 Leighton Vander Esch before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Traded one of their two fifth round compensatory picks (176 overall) for Colts 11-year veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the onetime 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year with New England.

Already had restructured the 2023 contracts of Dak Prescott, Zack Martin and Michael Gallup, opening a grand total of $37 million of salary cap space they desperately needed to not only give them some working capital but also get under the $224.8 million salary cap total before going into effect at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Then they adjusted the contract of Pro Bowl DE DeMarcus Lawrence Wednesday afternoon, creating another $8.89 million in space, but pushing his 2024 cap number to just more than $20 million.

Plus, reportedly Tyron Smith has agreed to restructuring the final year of his contract, the base having been $13.6 million and now the Cowboys can qualify starting him at left or right tackle if Terence Steele is not ready for the start of the season and also keep as the backup swing tackle.

And for the big whopper, significantly altering the direction of the franchise, gritted their teeth to outright release the 2016 fourth pick in the NFL Draft Ezekiel Elliott, making the running back a June 1 release, picking up another $5.32 in cap space, since they must account for $5.58 million in dead money this year and another $6 million next year.

All creating enough shots for a month. So, let's get started.

Biggest Need: Well, how quickly that changed, and this does not particularly pertain to the first pick in the draft. On Monday's Mick Shots podcast, we all agreed on wide receiver. But with the acquisition of Gilmore and showing Zeke the door, I'm thinking running back now. And not necessarily in the first round, or a need to move up to get into position for a Bijan Robinson, but a running back effective enough to team with franchised Tony Pollard right off the bat as a rookie for the Cowboys to regain their one-two punch. Maybe someone down the line like Robinson's Texas teammate Roschon Johnson. Just someone good enough to replace Zeke's 12 touchdowns from this past season. And remember, Pollard is only under contract one year – for now. They "need" another.

Will give this week's last word to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, praising the seven-year career of Ezekiel Elliott after deciding to waive his rights on the final year of his contract for $10.9 million base salary reasons.

"Zeke's impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way," Jones said in a statement. "He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it.

"His commitment and passion for winning is selfless, and the accountability he brings everyday earned the respect of our coaches, his teammates and our entire organization. He wore the Cowboys Star with pride and purpose every single time he put it on, and we're a better franchise because of the example he set for veterans and rookies alike. That carried over into our community as well, with Zeke's generosity and spirit about giving and caring for others."