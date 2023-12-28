Mike McCarthy updates injury status for Smith, Edoga

Thursday saw both Smith and Edoga go through a walk-through, but it will be Friday's light practice that will be the bigger determining factor in each of their statuses on Saturday.

"They both completed the walk-through, so that was good," head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday afternoon. "At practice tomorrow, they will both be, at best, limited reps. Once we get done with tomorrow, we'll have a pretty good gauge. We feel pretty good about it."

The official practice report from Thursday, which will list game designations for both teams, will be released later in the afternoon. Smith will look to avoid missing his fifth game of the season while Edoga will look to not miss a game for the first time this season.

If both cannot go, rookie fifth-round pick Asim Richards is an option as well as second-year tackle Matt Waletzko, who was activated on Wednesday from the injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason.