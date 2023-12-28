#DETvsDAL

Mike McCarthy updates injury status for Smith, Edoga

Dec 28, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Nick Harris

FRISCO, Texas — The injury statuses of starting left tackle Tyron Smith and backup left tackle Chuma Edoga remain one of the bigger storylines going into the Dallas Cowboys' week 17 matchup with the Detroit Lions on Saturday night.

Smith, who injured his back in the loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 17, missed the game against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday – his fourth game missed due to injury this season. 

Edoga filled in at left tackle in his sixth start of the season and injured his toe in the loss. While he did not pop up on the initial practice report of the week on Tuesday, he was listed as limited on Wednesday's report.

Thursday saw both Smith and Edoga go through a walk-through, but it will be Friday's light practice that will be the bigger determining factor in each of their statuses on Saturday.

"They both completed the walk-through, so that was good," head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday afternoon. "At practice tomorrow, they will both be, at best, limited reps. Once we get done with tomorrow, we'll have a pretty good gauge. We feel pretty good about it."

The official practice report from Thursday, which will list game designations for both teams, will be released later in the afternoon. Smith will look to avoid missing his fifth game of the season while Edoga will look to not miss a game for the first time this season.

If both cannot go, rookie fifth-round pick Asim Richards is an option as well as second-year tackle Matt Waletzko, who was activated on Wednesday from the injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason.

Practice squad tackles include rookie undrafted free agent signing Earl Bostick Jr. and third-year tackle Dakoda Shepley.

