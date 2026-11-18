FRISCO, Texas – After Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said Tuesday that the Cowboys were "talking about" a potential change to DC Christian Parker's role, the team has announced that Parker will no longer be calling plays for Dallas' defense, but remains the team's defensive coordinator.

Senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will take over as the Cowboys' defensive play-caller, five weeks after being hired to help assist Parker in his role.

"Christian Parker is still our defensive coordinator," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday. "He's a critical piece of what we're trying to do as we search for answers and solutions. I think he has an incredibly bright future, not just this year, but beyond with us."

The change comes after the Cowboys defense gave up 584 yards, the most ever at AT&T Stadium and fourth-most in franchise history, and 46 points to the 49ers in a loss on Sunday.

Schottenheimer said he and Parker had "very open and honest conversations" talking through various things on Monday afternoon. Schottenheimer slept on it, and mid-morning Tuesday, decided on the change, then informed his staff and players of the decision.

"I was upfront and honest with them," Schottenheimer said when asked what he told his players. "Like I said to you guys, Christian Parker is a huge part of what we're trying to build here. And he is our defensive coordinator, he is our leader and he is not changing any of those things, but that I do feel that in the best interest of winning that [Pettine] calling the game is going to help us get to where we want to get to."

Parker was hired as the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history in January at 34 years old. Through 10 games this season, the Cowboys are 32nd in total yards allowed per game and 30th in points allowed per game.

Pettine has spent eight NFL seasons as a team's defensive coordinator. Four with the Jets from 2009-2012, where Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator for three of those seasons, one with the Bills in 2013, and three with the Packers from 2018-2020, where Pettine hired Parker for his first NFL coaching role in 2019 as a defensive quality control coach.

Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans will mark the first time Pettine has called a defense since his final year with Green Bay in 2020. Since then, he's been a senior defensive assistant for the Bears in 2021, and spent four years on the Vikings staff from 2022-25 as an assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach.

Pettine stepped away from football for a short period after the 2025 season, and was on vacation in Italy when Parker called him and asked him to join the staff and assist him in his first season as a defensive coordinator. He could tell Parker was in need of a hand when he called.

"I knew," Pettine said in October. "It was just, you know, it's been some tough circumstances. When somebody you care about, a friend that's in need and asks for some help, you answer the call."

Now, Pettine will have a much larger role in helping the Cowboys defense as a whole. Shortly after he was brought on staff, Pettine was asked what he had written in his notes as an early impression of Dallas' defense.

"One thing I learned a long time ago is football's a game of a million little things," Pettine said. "There's no one magic play to run, it's a lot of the detail stuff. Just been taking a lot of notes. It's not like it's something that, 'Hey, we're going to do these 30 things different today,' but it's things that need to get addressed."

"I think I got a pretty good feel now for the roster. Part of the plan needs to be, 'Hey, let's highlight what we do well,' and make sure we gear that towards taking away just typical game plan staff, take away what the opponent does well. It's a lot of little things."