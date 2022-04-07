Miller Lite To Host 3-Day Draft Party At The Star

Draft Central | 2022

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys have announced events for the 2022 Cowboys Draft at The Star in Frisco presented by Miller Lite from Thursday, April 28- Saturday, April 30.

The return of Draft Day will give football fans the opportunity to see current Dallas Cowboys players, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and mascot, Rowdy, while also enjoying games and entertainment. The event kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28th with activities on the Tostitos Championship Plaza including coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft, Dallas Cowboys players autograph signings, live DJ, inflatables, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers and more.

The second day of Draft coverage will begin on Friday, April 29th at 6:00 p.m. on the Tostitos Championship Plaza. During Friday's Draft Night Out, enjoy specialty Draft menus at participating restaurants in The Star District including Lombardi Cucina Italian, Tupelo Honey, The Common Table, City Works, Ascension and more, and register the kids for a free Dallas Cowboys Youth Camp. Additional activations will be taking place throughout The Star District such as live entertainment, games, photo vignettes and more. To sign up for the free youth camp please visit www.dallascowboys.com/youthcamp. For more details on The Star District activities please visit www.thestardistrict.com.

The final day of Draft activities kicks off Saturday, April 30th at 9:00 a.m. with the return of the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. Registration is now open and includes an exclusive T-shirt and finisher's medal. To register for the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K, or get more information, please visit www.cowboysrun.com. Coverage of the final rounds of the Draft will begin at 11:00 a.m. on the Tostitos Championship Plaza. Additional activities will be available throughout The Star District until 5 p.m. with The Star Draft Fest including drink specials, shopping promotions, live entertainment, games and more.

For details on the 2022 Dallas Cowboys Draft events presented by Miller Lite, visit www.dallascowboys.com/draft.

* Please note, all activities and appearances are subject to change.

**Admission to Draft Day, Draft Night Out and The Star Draft Fest is free. Registration is required for the Draft Day 5K. Parking is FREE.

About The StarThe Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility in Frisco, Texas. Developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Frisco, Frisco ISD and the Dallas Cowboys, The Star features Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that hosts Frisco ISD football games, concerts and other events; Cowboys Fit, a 60,000 square-foot gym developed in partnership with leading fitness developer, Mark Mastrov; Cowboys Club, a members-only club where the country club meets the NFL; the Omni Frisco Hotel, a 16-floor, 300-room luxury hotel; Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a 300,000 square-foot center of excellence for sports medicine; Twelve Cowboys Way, a 17-story, luxury residential tower in partnership between Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Quarterback #12 Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and former Dallas Cowboys center, Robert Shaw; Formation, a dynamic coworking experience offering a collaborative work environment of open workspace, dedicated desks and private offices; as well as a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options throughout The Star District. For more information on The Star, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.

