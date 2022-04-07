Miller Lite To Host 3-Day Draft Party At The Star

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys have announced events for the 2022 Cowboys Draft at The Star in Frisco presented by Miller Lite from Thursday, April 28- Saturday, April 30.

The return of Draft Day will give football fans the opportunity to see current Dallas Cowboys players, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and mascot, Rowdy, while also enjoying games and entertainment. The event kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28th with activities on the Tostitos Championship Plaza including coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft, Dallas Cowboys players autograph signings, live DJ, inflatables, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers and more.

The second day of Draft coverage will begin on Friday, April 29th at 6:00 p.m. on the Tostitos Championship Plaza. During Friday's Draft Night Out, enjoy specialty Draft menus at participating restaurants in The Star District including Lombardi Cucina Italian, Tupelo Honey, The Common Table, City Works, Ascension and more, and register the kids for a free Dallas Cowboys Youth Camp. Additional activations will be taking place throughout The Star District such as live entertainment, games, photo vignettes and more. To sign up for the free youth camp please visit www.dallascowboys.com/youthcamp. For more details on The Star District activities please visit www.thestardistrict.com.

The final day of Draft activities kicks off Saturday, April 30th at 9:00 a.m. with the return of the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. Registration is now open and includes an exclusive T-shirt and finisher's medal. To register for the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K, or get more information, please visit www.cowboysrun.com. Coverage of the final rounds of the Draft will begin at 11:00 a.m. on the Tostitos Championship Plaza. Additional activities will be available throughout The Star District until 5 p.m. with The Star Draft Fest including drink specials, shopping promotions, live entertainment, games and more.

For details on the 2022 Dallas Cowboys Draft events presented by Miller Lite, visit www.dallascowboys.com/draft.

* Please note, all activities and appearances are subject to change.

**Admission to Draft Day, Draft Night Out and The Star Draft Fest is free. Registration is required for the Draft Day 5K. Parking is FREE.