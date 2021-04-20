Offseason | 2021

NFL Suspends CB Rashard Robinson 2 Games

Apr 20, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Rob Phillips

FRISCO, Texas – Cornerback Rashard Robinson has been suspended the first two games of next season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Tuesday.

Robinson spent most of last season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster in December. He appeared in four games (three starts) and had 21 tackles. He is signed through 2021.

Robinson will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the Cowboys' active roster on the day following the team's second regular-season game.

