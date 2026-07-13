FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a month. That's when we'll get an up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's second season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2026 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue the series with a look at the Cowboys' 2026 regular season schedule, and which game stands out as the most important of the entire year.

No.11) Most Important Game on 2026 Schedule?

Nick: I have made this argument for many years now and I truly think this year it fits better than any other year - but I'll say Week 2 once again. I always have this thing about the Week 2 game being so important because it seems to have a negative impact on the season - at least in recent history.

So my answer is Week 2 vs. Washington - the home opener at AT&T Stadium as the most important game on the schedule. Did you realize the Cowboys have lost five Week 2 games in the last 15 years. And those five years, they've missed the playoffs every time.

Now, winning Week 2 doesn't guarantee a playoff spot, since the Cowboys have made it six of the other 10 seasons in which they won Week 2. But it seems like losing the game is a bigger deal. But my reasoning for its importance goes a bit deeper. I just think Week 1 is filled with so emotion - you don't always get a good indication of how good or bad the team will be in Week 1. I know this, if you lose to the Giants on the road, you better come back and beat Washington so you don't fall to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the division. And if you win that game, then it's also important to go win at home and not waste the momentum you just build by the season-opening win. To me, going 1-1 is just the start to an 8-9 or 9-8 season and history shows that doesn't get you in the playoffs.

Tommy: Don't worry, I won't give you the coach-speak "the next one" answer. I will say it's Week 15 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys will be coming off their bye week when they travel back to the west coast, and facing a preseason contender like that off some rest late in the season will be very helpful.

On the other side, the Rams will be coming into the game having played Packers, Chiefs and 49ers in three straight weeks leading up to Dallas, and they'll have the Seahawks waiting the week after. That's a pretty tough stretch, which is where Dallas' fresh legs may be able to give them a bit of an edge.

Now, for that game to matter, the Cowboys will have to do their job in the 13 prior games to position themselves for a chance at the postseason heading into those final four games. If they are in the hunt and need something to happen in the last portion of the season, a win over the Rams would be a huge help with matchups against the Jaguars, Giants and Commanders coming in the weeks to follow. I believe the Cowboys could win two of those three games after LA, meaning if a playoff push is needed, getting a win over the Rams would go a long way.

Mickey: If not the season opener against the Giants at MetLife, always wanting to get off to a good start, especially against an NFC East opponent, then how about this after playing two of three road preseason games, traveling from Oxnard, Calif., to Seattle and Arizona (then back to DFW after the 9 p.m. CDT start) and starting the regular season by playing the first five in a 26-day span that includes those trips to Jersey, Rio and Houston.

The last of those five a short-week Thursday night game against Tampa Bay, then this could become the most important stretch of the season, possibly make or break: A Sunday night game at Green Bay followed by a Monday night game at Philadelphia.