Training Camp | 2022

Presented by

Notes: Schultz's Future, Cap Space, Micah & More

Jul 26, 2022 at 06:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Notes--Schultz’s-Future,-Cap-Space,-Micah-&-More-hero

OXNARD, Calif. – Tight end Dalton Schultz reported to training camp Monday on the one-year, $10.4 million franchise tag, not a new long-term deal he hoped to secure before the July 15 negotiating deadline.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team was hopeful to reach a deal before July 15 and remains optimistic that one will be reached after the season, when talks can resume.

"We tried," Jones said. "It wasn't that we weren't necessarily talking about a long-term deal. … Sometimes it's just when you're getting your hands around what this team is not only going to look like this year but look like in the future, then you have to play that hand that way. I certainly understand where Dalton's coming from. He represents everything we want in a Dallas Cowboy, on and off the field. …. He's an available player who plays at a high level.

"So it's not that we didn't want him on a long-term deal. It's just about getting to the right answer on that. And I think we ultimately will. I think Dalton's going to be a long-term Cowboy here.

It just didn't work out to get the long-term part of that figured out this time around."

– Rob Phillips (7/26)

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Notebook | 2022

Dalton Schultz will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, but are the Cowboys optimistic about a long-term deal next year? Check out today's training camp notebook.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Micah's 2nd Camp It didn't take long in last year's training camp to see that Micah Parsons would instantly impact the Cowboys' defense, and did he ever, posting 13.0 sacks and 64 tackles on his way to NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Head coach Mike McCarthy believes Parsons is poised to make a second-year jump. "When you see Micah (in Wednesday's first camp practice), he's lost a little weight. He's had a really good offseason," McCarthy said. "Obviously Year 2 and how people look at him and how they'll have to game plan against him, we've had a whole year to implement the schemes around that and make sure we're giving him the opportunities that he needs. But leading up to this point, he's definitely put himself in position to take a big second-year jump. And that may not show up statistically, but it's really his impact definitely will be a big part of our defensive success." – Rob Phillips (7/26)
1 / 3

Micah's 2nd Camp

It didn't take long in last year's training camp to see that Micah Parsons would instantly impact the Cowboys' defense, and did he ever, posting 13.0 sacks and 64 tackles on his way to NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Head coach Mike McCarthy believes Parsons is poised to make a second-year jump.

"When you see Micah (in Wednesday's first camp practice), he's lost a little weight. He's had a really good offseason," McCarthy said. "Obviously Year 2 and how people look at him and how they'll have to game plan against him, we've had a whole year to implement the schemes around that and make sure we're giving him the opportunities that he needs. But leading up to this point, he's definitely put himself in position to take a big second-year jump. And that may not show up statistically, but it's really his impact definitely will be a big part of our defensive success."

– Rob Phillips (7/26)

Camping Out? Tight end Dalton Schultz reported to training camp Monday on the one-year, $10.4 million franchise tag, not a new long-term deal he hoped to secure before the July 15 negotiating deadline. Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team was hopeful to reach a deal before July 15 and remains optimistic that one will be reached after the season, when talks can resume. "We tried," Jones said. "It wasn't that we weren't necessarily talking about a long-term deal. … Sometimes it's just when you're getting your hands around what this team is not only going to look like this year but look like in the future, then you have to play that hand that way. I certainly understand where Dalton's coming from. He represents everything we want in a Dallas Cowboy, on and off the field. …. He's an available player who plays at a high level. "So it's not that we didn't want him on a long-term deal. It's just about getting to the right answer on that. And I think we ultimately will. I think Dalton's going to be a long-term Cowboy here. It just didn't work out to get the long-term part of that figured out this time around." – Rob Phillips (7/26)
2 / 3

Camping Out?

Tight end Dalton Schultz reported to training camp Monday on the one-year, $10.4 million franchise tag, not a new long-term deal he hoped to secure before the July 15 negotiating deadline.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team was hopeful to reach a deal before July 15 and remains optimistic that one will be reached after the season, when talks can resume.

"We tried," Jones said. "It wasn't that we weren't necessarily talking about a long-term deal. … Sometimes it's just when you're getting your hands around what this team is not only going to look like this year but look like in the future, then you have to play that hand that way. I certainly understand where Dalton's coming from. He represents everything we want in a Dallas Cowboy, on and off the field. …. He's an available player who plays at a high level.

"So it's not that we didn't want him on a long-term deal. It's just about getting to the right answer on that. And I think we ultimately will. I think Dalton's going to be a long-term Cowboy here.

It just didn't work out to get the long-term part of that figured out this time around."

– Rob Phillips (7/26)

Cap Considerations The Cowboys reportedly have over $20 million in salary cap space as training camp begins, and while the team won't rule out future moves to make this year's team better, they also have a strong belief in their "young foundation," says chief operating officer Stephen Jones. "It's time to give some of our young players – like a CeeDee Lamb, like a (Terence) Steele and a Tyler Smith and a (Matt) Waletzko and a (Josh) Ball – the opportunity to step up. That's what you look for in these players," Jones said. "Same thing in the defensive line. You draft a Sam Williams, you've got a (Dante) Fowler, you've got a Dorance Armstrong who may have been hard to keep (before he re-signed in March). We have a good, young roster over the last two or three or four drafts that are going to be coming up and that we're going to keep around here because we do like our young foundation.  "I'm just looking forward to seeing what this camp brings for our young group. We certainly do have some dry powder if we need to use it. … But I do think we're sitting in a good spot – No. 1, to see what these young players can do, but No. 2, if we need to make improvements to this roster and there's opportunities to do that, then we'll look at it." – Rob Phillips (7/26)
3 / 3

Cap Considerations

The Cowboys reportedly have over $20 million in salary cap space as training camp begins, and while the team won't rule out future moves to make this year's team better, they also have a strong belief in their "young foundation," says chief operating officer Stephen Jones.

"It's time to give some of our young players – like a CeeDee Lamb, like a (Terence) Steele and a Tyler Smith and a (Matt) Waletzko and a (Josh) Ball – the opportunity to step up. That's what you look for in these players," Jones said. "Same thing in the defensive line. You draft a Sam Williams, you've got a (Dante) Fowler, you've got a Dorance Armstrong who may have been hard to keep (before he re-signed in March). We have a good, young roster over the last two or three or four drafts that are going to be coming up and that we're going to keep around here because we do like our young foundation.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing what this camp brings for our young group. We certainly do have some dry powder if we need to use it. … But I do think we're sitting in a good spot – No. 1, to see what these young players can do, but No. 2, if we need to make improvements to this roster and there's opportunities to do that, then we'll look at it."

– Rob Phillips (7/26)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Battlegrounds: Top 5 Battles To Watch At Camp

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

news

Spagnola: Oxnard Becomes Land Of Opportunity

After today's opening press conference to start training camp, the message is clear – the Cowboys' young players have an opportunity before them.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys In "Better Shape" To Contend

Despite three high-profile offseason roster departures, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones believes the team is in "better shape" to contend than they were at this time last year.

news

What We Learned From Tuesday's Press Conference

The Cowboys have arrived in Oxnard and while practice begins Wednesday, there was plenty of news that came out of the opening press conference.

news

Updates: No Word From NFL On Kelvin Joseph

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Cowboys Report To Oxnard; Looking For Identity

The Cowboys are no strangers to Oxnard for training camp. But as they report for a new season, some of the veterans say "finding the team's identity" is one of the biggest goals.

news

Cowboys' Full Oxnard Training Camp Schedule

The Cowboys are headed back to Oxnard, California for training camp on Monday, July 25. Here's the practice schedule and some key dates for their stay out west.

news

2022 Training Camp Preview Now Available

Featuring CeeDee Lamb on the cover, the 2022 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Training Camp Preview is now available.

Advertising