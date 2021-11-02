Optimism Around Dak's Potential Return Sunday

FRISCO, Texas – Like last week, the Cowboys will see how Dak Prescott's practice work goes over the next few days.
But the club does sound optimistic that Prescott (right calf strain) can return to the lineup this Sunday against Denver after being inactive against Minnesota this past Sunday night.
"It was true last week and it will be true again this week: We want to see how Dak is responding. We have every reason to think that he's on-go and he should be ready to go," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. "This will give him quite a layoff, including the bye week that we had. So, we have every reason to think that he will be on the field for us this week.
"But we should take a look at it and engage how he's responding. He's the key. He can tell you how he's feeling and whether or not he's comfortable or not."
Prescott was a game-time decision against the Vikings and went through a pre-game workout with associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation Britt Brown, but the club ultimately decided another week of rest was best. Cooper Rush played well in a fill-in start for Prescott, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning TD pass to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left.
"Dak obviously wanted to play. There's no doubt about that," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He was at a certain percentage and we made the right decision regardless of the result of the game."
McCarthy said he anticipates Prescott participating in a lighter team practice Wednesday coming off the Sunday night road trip, and if all goes well, he would be "full go" in Thursday's practice.
That would be a step forward -- since Prescott only took first-team reps in walkthroughs last week and was limited to rehab work and individual drills in practice -- and a good sign heading into Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
But the Cowboys will continue to take a day-by-day approach with the franchise quarterback and team leader.