Offseason | 2023

OTA Practices Begin; Full Offseason Schedule 

May 23, 2023 at 02:57 PM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are back on the field at The Star in Frisco – and as a full team this time.

So maybe the entire 90-man roster is not out there together considering the practices are voluntary for the next two weeks, but the OTA (Organized Team Activity) practices are underway for the Cowboys, who will be on the field for the next three weeks before taking nearly a seven-week hiatus before training camp begins in late July.

For now, this is the time when the installations are taking place, which is certainly critical for the offense that will be new in 2023. Mike McCarthy takes over as the new play-caller, but offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is also in charge of organizing the new structure of the offense.

While the Cowboys have three scheduled days of OTA practices this week and next, only one day per week will be open to the media. Those days (Thursday, May 25 & Thursday, June 1) will also include press conferences by head coach Mike McCarthy.

On the week of June 5-9, the Cowboys will also hold a three-day mandatory mini-camp at The Star, which will be the final scheduled sessions for practices and media until training camp.

The Cowboys have yet to officially announce a departure date for training camp, but it's expected to be during the week of July 24-28 as the team returns to Oxnard, Calif. for the 17th time.

·      Key Off-Season Dates

·      May 23-25 – First Week of OTA Practices

·      May 30-June 1 – Second Week of OTA Practices

·      June 6-8 – Mandatory Mini-Camp Practices

