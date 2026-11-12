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Overshown owns up to penalty; Calls it a 'lesson learned'  

Nov 12, 2026 at 05:32 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

11_12_ DeMarvion Overshown Penalty

FRISCO, Texas – In the days leading up to last week's game with the Colts, DeMarvion Overshown and other defensive teammates discussed the fact they were not only going to get more turnovers, but were going to "start celebrating more."

That turned out to be a great plan, especially since the Cowboys actually got their first multiple-interception game of the season.

Problem was, Overshown wasn't allowed to be a part of that – something he told the media on Thursday that he didn't know was a rule.

But four days after one of the most unique penalties – and referee descriptions – of all time, Overshown is still owning the moment with repeated apologies for what he called a "lesson learned" after he ran onto the field to celebrate with his teammates, despite not being in uniform because of an injury.

"I was just caught in the moment. So, you can laugh at it now because we won the game, but in the moment – like four quarter (close) ball game a 4th quarter … you don't want a 15- yard penalty from a guy, especially if he's not even playing. So that's a lesson learned."

Overshown, who missed the game because of a hamstring injury, said he simply reacted when he saw Shemar James scoop up a fumble that was forced by Quinnen Williams. At the time, the Cowboys led the Colts 20-17 and were able to get the ball at their own 30, before the penalty pushed it back to the 15.

"Honestly, I really didn't know the rule … I was running on the field and (Dee Winters) was like, 'D-Mo you can't be out here.' And that's when I looked back and I had already seen the ref pointing at me. At that point, I was like 'Im just gonna take this butt-chewing I'm about to get.' But I won't happen again."

Before the game was over, Overshown said he apologized to Brian Schottenheimer, other defensive coaches and his teammates. He extended the apology on Thursday to the Cowboys fan base who has certainly expressed its frustration with the penalty.

One thing Overshown continued to reiterate was how the penalty shouldn't be a reflection on Schottenheimer, the coaching staff or the entire team.

"I get it. Like, we already had 13,14 penalties. 'They aren't getting one from a guy that's not even playing? It's like what are we doing?'" Overshown said. "But I wouldn't say that's a part of an undisciplined team. That's just me not being aware of what's going on. That's not an indictment on Schotty or the team – just me as a player, not being aware of what's going. Like I said, I own it and I moved on."

One thing that won't change is Overshown's excitement for such turnovers in the future.

"It's not going to change how passionate I am about my teammates when they make plays in the future," he said. "I have my helmet and my uniform on, so it won't be a flag, but for less and learn. What did you realize I shouldn't be out there because it saw you look up and you kind of went out the back."

Speaking of his helmet, Overshown said he plans on playing this week again in a matchup with the 49ers.

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