Overshown sees opportunity to start in rookie season

Destiny has finally met reality for third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown whose lifelong dream of playing for the Dallas Cowboys has arrived with his first training camp kicking off on Tuesday.

Most of his football career to this point has been surreal for the East Texas native.

Excel as a Friday night star in high school? Check. Become a fan favorite at the University of Texas? Check. A draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys? Check.

Despite the fast-paced journey for Overshown, the hybrid linebacker has been able to slow it all down in recent weeks in order to focus on the job ahead.

"It's like being a freshman all over again," Overshown said.

Going into his first training camp in the NFL, an objective to stand out and separate himself amongst his peers is sitting at the front of his mind.

"Just show that I belong," he said. "Just go out there and prove what they saw in me when they drafted me and more. I'm going into training camp with that mindset."

When owner Jerry Jones made the call to Arp, Texas to draft Overshown in April, the decision in the war room was predicated around Overshown's versatility as a defender in the second level and beyond with experience at safety, linebacker and defensive end. For Overshown, he sees even further potential to become a positionless defender in the NFL.

"I got a lot of work to do to get to that point, but I feel that one day you'll see me on all three levels in one game," he said. "I never want to sell myself short just because I know what I'm capable of. I've shown that I can dominate blitzing and dominate in coverage. I feel comfortable doing both and I can only get better at both."

That potential is a big reason why he sees a plate on the table of the starting defense with his name on it. With the departure of Anthony Barr, a handful of linebackers will be vying to grab arguably the most open defensive starting job in training camp, and Overshown is not shying away from his opportunity.

"I'm going for it," he said. "Anybody would be lying if they said they wasn't. Our linebacker room is close, but at the end of the day we all know what we gotta do to make the team better and that's competing with each other. It's our job to keep the coaches questioning every day who the guy is for the job."

However, first thing will be first for Overshown and it's his goal of starting on all special teams sets and making as early of an impact as he can.

"I want to start on all special teams, number one," he said. "As far as goals, I want to make an all-rookie team. Getting those meaningful snaps on defense and helping us out."

Overshown holds himself to a high and unique standard, and that hasn't changed as he's transitioned into the NFL.

But at the end of the day, the true and ultimate desire is to get back to the basics once he steps between the lines on Tuesday and get back to just playing football.