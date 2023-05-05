Offseason | 2023

Parsons Adding Muscle Mass, Converting to EDGE

May 05, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Offseason-Program--Phase-1-_-2022-thumb2

It took only one year for Micah Parsons' explosiveness as a pass rusher to lead him from mostly a hybrid lionbacker to the edge of the D-line, where he'll play full-time going forward

FRISCO, Texas — Heading into the 2022 season, there were questions regarding just where Micah Parsons would line up most of the time. Was he still a linebacker tasked with moving round in a rousing weekly contest of "Where's Waldo?", or would head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn decide to commit him to the edge of the defensive line?

That question was answered in a major way over the course of last season, with Parsons going onto play more than three-fourths of his defensive snaps on the defensive line.

He went on to deliver 13.5 sacks in 17 starts, nudging past the 13 he racked up in his breakout rookie season, but he often confessed the added punishment taken by defensive linemen was something his body might not have been prepared for.

To that point, he's currently in Austin, Texas ahead of veterans reporting for OTAs in late May — adding muscle mass with an eye on fully committing himself to the role of edge rusher in 2023.

"Just trying to stick in the run," said Parsons after taking some swings in the 10th annual Reliant Home Run Derby. "It's hard battling 300-pound guys and 245-pound guys every week. So I'm just trying to put on five pounds of muscle by eating right and living right."

The move is not entirely unexpected, considering it's already technically happened, and while that doesn't mean you'll never see Parsons drop back as a linebacker, the reality is those chances are now wildly inverse to what his LB/DE splits were in 2021.

And that means the linebacker room, led by Leighton Vander Esch and second-year talent Damone Clark, will be looked upon to lead the way for what is now one of the youngest groups on the entire depth chart.

"We're a young room, and it feels weird because I thought we were young last year," said LVE of Parson's departure from the LB corps (mostly). "This year we're even younger. It's gonna be fun. We've got a lot to learn still and a lot to develop, just taking it upon ourselves to take it upon ourselves to still be the leader of this defense and to still communicate at a high level; and to get that ingrained in our mind because everything goes through us.

"We have to get everybody lined up and we have to make the coverage checks, so showing these [young] guys what it's about but having fun doing it. That's what matters."

Parsons enters his third year hoping to continue building on what's already been one of the hottest starts to an NFL career in the history of not only the Cowboys, but of the entire league, and that begins with making sure he can both remain effective as a pass rusher but also as a run stopper and, most importantly, remaining available to deliver on both of those promises.

The game of "Where's Waldo?" may be over, but Parsons' game of freeze tag against opposing quarterbacks and running backs might be at another level in 2023.

Related Content

news

Martin: Solari Bringing 'Edge' Back to Dallas OL

Zack Martin dishes on his early experience with new offensive line coach Mike Solari while also laying out his Year 2 expectations for Tyler Smith.

news

Spagnola: Great Scott, What A Sixth-Round Find

The Cowboys just might have found something special in the sixth round with the selection of cornerback Eric Scott Jr.

news

Sky Is The Limit for Micah, Cowboys Defense in '23

With the veteran acquisition of Stephon Gilmore being paired with the rookie additions of Mazi Smith, DeMarvion Overshown and more, Micah Parsons sees an unlimited ceiling for Dallas' 2023 defense.

news

Diggs, Gilmore Headline Cowboys' Potent CB Unit

With the addition of Stephon Gilmore to a CB room featuring Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis, the Cowboys are primed to be the envy of the NFL at the CB position.

news

Updates: Diggs 'Excited' For Bland in Year 2

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

LVE: Clark to Make 'Tremendous Strides' in 2023

It wasn't simply an impressive rookie debut for Damone Clark in 2022, it was one that nearly didn't happen at all, and his first true offseason now has him aimed at the moon.

news

Dak, Diggs, Lamb on Contracts: 'I Want to Be Here'

After hitting some dingers at Dr. Pepper Ballpark on Thursday night, some of the faces of the Cowboys answered some hard-hitting questions about offseason developments.

news

LVE Wins Back-to-Back Reliant HR Derby Title

Leighton Vander Esch did his best work as a good Samaritan for the second straight year at the Reliant Home Run Derby, though it came at the expense of some less fortunate baseballs.

news

Ferguson on Year 2, Schoonmaker: 'It'll Be Exciting'

The tight end room for the Dallas Cowboys received another weapon in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Jake Ferguson is as ready to get started with Luke Schoonmaker as he is to level up himself.

news

'Dynamic' Cooks Settling In Alongside Dak, Lamb

Newly acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks has only been in Dallas for just over a month, but the early bonding with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott has excitement building.

news

Mick Shots: These Numbers Qualify Family Affair

Magical moment there Saturday on the final day of the NFL Draft, the Cowboys selecting Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round with the 212th pick, the son of Chris Vaughn, the Cowboys assistant director of college scouting.

Advertising