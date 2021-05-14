Parsons Says He'll Begin Minicamp At Middle LB

But it's still early in the process. This weekend's practices will include just 31 players so because Parsons is playing the middle right now, he obviously could find himself in other positions down the line.

We've yet to see this defense under Quinn on the field for any practices just yet. So it might be somewhat premature to figure out where everyone is playing at linebacker, including Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith, Keanu Neal and fourth-round rookie Jabril Cox.

Currently, it has been expected that Vander Esch will resume as the middle linebacker. While he's dealt with his share of injuries, Vander Esch has been one of the most productive players on the defense, even making a Pro Bowl during his rookie year in 2018.

The Cowboys recently decided not to pick up LVE's fifth-year option for 2022 that would pay him a guaranteed $9 million next year. However, Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones said the team is still looking at signing Vander Esch to a long-term contract.

But for this weekend, Parsons will be the man in the middle and even without the pads on, he knows he can be impressive to his new coaches.