Past/Present: Former Cowboys QB Will Grier retires at 31

FRISCO, Texas – Former Cowboys quarterback Will Grier has retired at the age of 31, according to the Panthers.

Grier, who was a third-round pick by Carolina out of West Virginia in 2019, had two stints with the Cowboys over the course of his seven-year career.

In 2021, Grier first joined the Cowboys after being claimed off waivers in September. After spending that season and 2022 as the third string quarterback, the Cowboys traded for Trey Lance in August of 2023, leaving Dallas with four quarterbacks on the roster.

The writing was somewhat on the wall as the Cowboys headed into their final preseason game of the year the day after the trade, but Grier was given an opportunity to start and made the most of it. Grier finished his night throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns in an emotional performance.

"I think my play speaks for itself," Grier said. "I'm a team-first guy…at the end of the day it's a numbers thing. It's just part of the job I signed up for."

"It's hard, it's tough, because you get close to people. But at the same time, I'm going to be just fine. Everybody is going to be fine."

Grier would end up spending time with the Bengals, Patriots, Chargers and Eagles in the two years following his departure from Dallas before re-joining the Cowboys in 2024.