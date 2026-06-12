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Past/Present: How Tyron Smith is helping the O-line

Jun 12, 2026 at 01:29 PM
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Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

One year fully removed from the NFL, Tyron Smith hasn't gone that far away. The 14-year veteran who made eight Pro Bowls as the Cowboys' left tackle, is now giving back to the current roster.

Smith has been a regular visitor at The Star during the OTAs, working with the offensive tackles on technique and footwork and everything else to play the position at the highest level. Smith would know, considering he was considered one of the best tackles of his era and is likely headed to Canton one day for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's at least where current left tackle Tyler Guyton expects him to be as explained the role Smith has taken so far this offseason.

"The gold jacket can show up when he wants," Guyton said of Smith. "It's whatever day he wants. He gives us stuff to work on. He's a big help for us on the offensive line. His presence in our room and on the field with us is incredible. There's not much that you can't learn from a guy like Tyron Smith. He knows everything about football, especially the left tackle position."

Smith, a first-round pick of the Cowboys 2011, played his first 13 seasons in Dallas, mostly at left tackle. He spent the final year of his career with the Jets before re-signing with the Cowboys to officially retire. He is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2030.

Past/Present Gallery

One year fully removed from the NFL, Tyron Smith hasn't gone that far away. The 14-year veteran who made eight Pro Bowls as the Cowboys' left tackle, is now giving back to the current roster. Smith has been a regular visitor at The Star during the OTAs, working with the offensive tackles on technique and footwork and everything else to play the position at the highest level. Smith would know, considering he was considered one of the best tackles of his era and is likely headed to Canton one day for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's at least where current left tackle Tyler Guyton expects him to be as explained the role Smith has taken so far this offseason. "The gold jacket can show up when he wants," Guyton said of Smith. "It's whatever day he wants. He gives us stuff to work on. He's a big help for us on the offensive line. His presence in our room and on the field with us is incredible. There's not much that you can't learn from a guy like Tyron Smith. He knows everything about football, especially the left tackle position." Smith, a first-round pick of the Cowboys 2011, played his first 13 seasons in Dallas, mostly at left tackle. He spent the final year of his career with the Jets before re-signing with the Cowboys to officially retire. He is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2030.
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One year fully removed from the NFL, Tyron Smith hasn't gone that far away. The 14-year veteran who made eight Pro Bowls as the Cowboys' left tackle, is now giving back to the current roster. Smith has been a regular visitor at The Star during the OTAs, working with the offensive tackles on technique and footwork and everything else to play the position at the highest level. Smith would know, considering he was considered one of the best tackles of his era and is likely headed to Canton one day for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's at least where current left tackle Tyler Guyton expects him to be as explained the role Smith has taken so far this offseason. "The gold jacket can show up when he wants," Guyton said of Smith. "It's whatever day he wants. He gives us stuff to work on. He's a big help for us on the offensive line. His presence in our room and on the field with us is incredible. There's not much that you can't learn from a guy like Tyron Smith. He knows everything about football, especially the left tackle position." Smith, a first-round pick of the Cowboys 2011, played his first 13 seasons in Dallas, mostly at left tackle. He spent the final year of his career with the Jets before re-signing with the Cowboys to officially retire. He is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2030.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Cowboys 27-21. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
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Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Cowboys 27-21. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
4_22_ Stephon Gilmore 2
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Dallas Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton makes a long ctch in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Reed Blankenship during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
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Dallas Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton makes a long ctch in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Reed Blankenship during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray, left, talks to Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) before an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray, left, talks to Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) before an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Witten, Woodson come up short for Hall of Fame Jason Witten's time as a Hall of Famer will have to wait. For Darren Woodson, his wait must continue. Neither the Cowboys' all-time leading receiver, or the team's all-time leading tackler were selected for the latest class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The news was announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors show. Witten and Woodson were not included in the five-person class, that featured first-ballot inductees Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald. The rest of the 2026 Hall of Fame class included Adam Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly and Roger Craig.
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Witten, Woodson come up short for Hall of Fame

Jason Witten's time as a Hall of Famer will have to wait. For Darren Woodson, his wait must continue. Neither the Cowboys' all-time leading receiver, or the team's all-time leading tackler were selected for the latest class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The news was announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors show. Witten and Woodson were not included in the five-person class, that featured first-ballot inductees Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald.
The rest of the 2026 Hall of Fame class included Adam Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly and Roger Craig.

Chicago cornerback Nahshon Wright was added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster after his career-best season in 2025 with the Bears. Wright, a third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021, spent three years in Dallas before being traded to the Vikings in 2024. Wright was then signed by the Bears this season and had a breakout year, collecting five interceptions and three fumble recoveries on a Chicago team that finished 11-6 and won the NFC North.
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Chicago cornerback Nahshon Wright was added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster after his career-best season in 2025 with the Bears. Wright, a third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021, spent three years in Dallas before being traded to the Vikings in 2024. Wright was then signed by the Bears this season and had a breakout year, collecting five interceptions and three fumble recoveries on a Chicago team that finished 11-6 and won the NFC North.

Doug Benc/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Luke Gifford earns Pro Bowl selection Former Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford didn't have to travel far to make his first Pro Bowl. The 49ers linebacker made the NFC squad as a special teams player and spent the week in San Francisco with some of his current and former teammates. Gifford (57), chats with Micah Parsons (sitting) and Tyler Smith (73) during a Pro Bowl practice. The three were teammates during the 2022 season with the Cowboys. Gifford played four years in Dallas (2019-22) before spending two seasons with the Titans and then last year with the 49ers. Gifford was among four former Cowboys to earn a Pro Bowl selection this year, along with Parsons, Nahshon Wright and DeMarcus Lawrence.
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Luke Gifford earns Pro Bowl selection

Former Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford didn't have to travel far to make his first Pro Bowl. The 49ers linebacker made the NFC squad as a special teams player and spent the week in San Francisco with some of his current and former teammates. Gifford (57), chats with Micah Parsons (sitting) and Tyler Smith (73) during a Pro Bowl practice. The three were teammates during the 2022 season with the Cowboys. Gifford played four years in Dallas (2019-22) before spending two seasons with the Titans and then last year with the 49ers. Gifford was among four former Cowboys to earn a Pro Bowl selection this year, along with Parsons, Nahshon Wright and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
An unsung hero of the Dallas Cowboys' late-1970s dynasty was lost on Jan. 29 with the death of running back Scott Laidlaw. He was 72. Part of the famed Dirty Dozen draft class of 1975, Laidlaw was selected by the Cowboys in the 14th round and went on to become one of only nine prospects in franchise history to be drafted in the 10th round or later yet play at least five seasons with the team. During that stretch, the Cowboys made the playoffs each year and appeared in three Super Bowls, winning the Lombardi Trophy in 1977. "Being part of the Dirty Dozen was probably one of the best things I've had in my athletic career and maybe just plain in my life," Laidlaw said during an interview last spring for the Deep Blue documentary Dirty Dozen. "We were focused as a team, not individuals, and it was just a good experience." For the full story: Scott Laidlaw, unsung hero of 1970s Cowboys, passes away at 72 https://www.dallascowboys.com/news/scott-laidlaw-unsung-hero-of-1970s-cowboys-passes-away-at-72
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An unsung hero of the Dallas Cowboys' late-1970s dynasty was lost on Jan. 29 with the death of running back Scott Laidlaw. He was 72. Part of the famed Dirty Dozen draft class of 1975, Laidlaw was selected by the Cowboys in the 14th round and went on to become one of only nine prospects in franchise history to be drafted in the 10th round or later yet play at least five seasons with the team. During that stretch, the Cowboys made the playoffs each year and appeared in three Super Bowls, winning the Lombardi Trophy in 1977. "Being part of the Dirty Dozen was probably one of the best things I've had in my athletic career and maybe just plain in my life," Laidlaw said during an interview last spring for the Deep Blue documentary Dirty Dozen. "We were focused as a team, not individuals, and it was just a good experience."

For the full story: Scott Laidlaw, unsung hero of 1970s Cowboys, passes away at 72

https://www.dallascowboys.com/news/scott-laidlaw-unsung-hero-of-1970s-cowboys-passes-away-at-72

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
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Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Terence Newman runs with an interception against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
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Dallas Cowboys cornerback Terence Newman runs with an interception against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/AP2011
McCarthy interviewing for HC jobs Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is looking to get back on the sidelines again. He was once a candidate for the New York Giants opening but now will set his sights to the Titans. McCarthy is expected to have a head coaching interview with Tennessee this week. The former Cowboys coach of five seasons, McCarthy had three straight 12-5 seasons from 2021-23. His contract was not renewed following the 7-10 season in 2024 and he was ultimately replaced by Brian Schottenheimer. McCarthy's best success occurred with the Packers, where he won a Super Bowl in 2010.
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McCarthy interviewing for HC jobs Former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is looking to get back on the sidelines again. He was once a candidate for the New York Giants opening but now will set his sights to the Titans. McCarthy is expected to have a head coaching interview with Tennessee this week. The former Cowboys coach of five seasons, McCarthy had three straight 12-5 seasons from 2021-23. His contract was not renewed following the 7-10 season in 2024 and he was ultimately replaced by Brian Schottenheimer. McCarthy's best success occurred with the Packers, where he won a Super Bowl in 2010.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Garrett: "There's a lot to like" in Tennessee Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, a current NFL analyst for NBC Sports, recently interviewed for the Titans head coach vacancy. While on the set at NBC, Garrett was asked about the interview and what intrigues him about the Titans job. "Personally. I think there's a lot to like there. Cam Ward, their young quarterback … I think he has everything you want. Jeffrey Simmons, arguably the best defensive player, in my opinion, in the NFL. A lot of young talent on both sides of the ball, a lot of salary cap space, so it feels like a clean canvas.  Mike Borgonzi is the GM. I think he's fantastic, a really good football guy." Garrett's last coaching job was with the Cowboys, where he served as interim head coach for eight games in 2010 and then full-time head coach for nine years from 2011-19. Overall, Garrett was 85-67 as head coach and led the Cowboys to the playoffs three times in 2014, 2016 and 2018, earning a pair of postseason wins.
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Garrett: "There's a lot to like" in Tennessee Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, a current NFL analyst for NBC Sports, recently interviewed for the Titans head coach vacancy. While on the set at NBC, Garrett was asked about the interview and what intrigues him about the Titans job. "Personally. I think there's a lot to like there. Cam Ward, their young quarterback … I think he has everything you want. Jeffrey Simmons, arguably the best defensive player, in my opinion, in the NFL. A lot of young talent on both sides of the ball, a lot of salary cap space, so it feels like a clean canvas. Mike Borgonzi is the GM. I think he's fantastic, a really good football guy." Garrett's last coaching job was with the Cowboys, where he served as interim head coach for eight games in 2010 and then full-time head coach for nine years from 2011-19. Overall, Garrett was 85-67 as head coach and led the Cowboys to the playoffs three times in 2014, 2016 and 2018, earning a pair of postseason wins.

Mark Zaleski
Dolphins adding Troy Aikman as consultant The Miami Dolphins will seek Troy Aikman's advice as they look to hire a new general manager in the upcoming offseason. Aikman, the Hall of Fame quarterback and Cowboys legend, is currently ESPN's lead analyst for Monday Night Football and that job will not be affected by his new role with the Dolphins. Miami is set to add Aikman as a temporary consultant as they look to replace longtime GM Chris Grier, who recently mutually parted ways with the Dolphins. Miami is 7-9 this year entering the final game of the season. One person who expects any kind of success from Aikman is Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones, who was asked on Friday on 105.3 "The Fan" how Aikman would help the Dolphins. "You're talking to the wrong person because Troy Aikman is associated with my time in the NFL. I hardly to know how to say NFL without saying Troy," Jones said. "I'm so proud of him and what he did with the Cowboys, proud of what he is in the NFL. He's had a great career no matter how you count it. I've always appreciated him having him on my side, our side. Obviously he has to have an even hand with his job now as a broadcaster. I will say that he is certainly capable of helping any team in whatever capacity it is."
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Dolphins adding Troy Aikman as consultant

The Miami Dolphins will seek Troy Aikman's advice as they look to hire a new general manager in the upcoming offseason. Aikman, the Hall of Fame quarterback and Cowboys legend, is currently ESPN's lead analyst for Monday Night Football and that job will not be affected by his new role with the Dolphins. Miami is set to add Aikman as a temporary consultant as they look to replace longtime GM Chris Grier, who recently mutually parted ways with the Dolphins. Miami is 7-9 this year entering the final game of the season. One person who expects any kind of success from Aikman is Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones, who was asked on Friday on 105.3 "The Fan" how Aikman would help the Dolphins. "You're talking to the wrong person because Troy Aikman is associated with my time in the NFL. I hardly to know how to say NFL without saying Troy," Jones said. "I'm so proud of him and what he did with the Cowboys, proud of what he is in the NFL. He's had a great career no matter how you count it. I've always appreciated him having him on my side, our side. Obviously he has to have an even hand with his job now as a broadcaster. I will say that he is certainly capable of helping any team in whatever capacity it is."

Gareth Patterson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jason Witten, in his first year of eligibility, is among the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Witten is considered one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history and has the stats to back it up. He's also one of the greatest players – at any position – in Cowboys history, Witten is the Cowboys' all-time leader in receptions (1,215), receiving yards (12,977), games played (255) and is tied for the most Pro Bowls (11) in team history.
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Jason Witten, in his first year of eligibility, is among the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Witten is considered one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history and has the stats to back it up. He's also one of the greatest players – at any position – in Cowboys history, Witten is the Cowboys' all-time leader in receptions (1,215), receiving yards (12,977), games played (255) and is tied for the most Pro Bowls (11) in team history.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Darren Woodson has made it to the finalist round of the Pro Football Hall of Fame three straight years. He is the Cowboys' all-time leading tackler and is a member of the Ring of Honor, having made five Pro Bowls and being a key member of three Super Bowl teams in the 1990s.
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Darren Woodson has made it to the finalist round of the Pro Football Hall of Fame three straight years.

He is the Cowboys' all-time leading tackler and is a member of the Ring of Honor, having made five Pro Bowls and being a key member of three Super Bowl teams in the 1990s.

David Durochik/AP2020
For the first time in his career, veteran Demarcus Lawrence was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his two-touchdown performance last week with the Seahawks, who had a Week 10 win over Arizona. Lawrence has scored one touchdown in his career, but tripled the number with a pair of first-half scores last week against the Cardinals. Lawrence became the fourth player in NFL history to return two fumbles for touchdowns in the same game. It's his first honor of any kind since he was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month in 2017 as a member of the Cowboys.
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For the first time in his career, veteran Demarcus Lawrence was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his two-touchdown performance last week with the Seahawks, who had a Week 10 win over Arizona. Lawrence has scored one touchdown in his career, but tripled the number with a pair of first-half scores last week against the Cardinals. Lawrence became the fourth player in NFL history to return two fumbles for touchdowns in the same game. It's his first honor of any kind since he was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month in 2017 as a member of the Cowboys.

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) looks on during NFL football practice at the team's training facility in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
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Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) looks on during NFL football practice at the team's training facility in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No surprise here, but Darren Woodson and Jason Witten were both among the 52 modern-era candidates that were selected for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Woodson, a three-time finalist, is no stranger to this round and remains hopeful this will be the year his name is called into Canton. For Witten, this is his first-year eligible for induction, but considering his statistics and longevity of greatness, he is expected to make at least the finalist stage as well. Other former Cowboys on the list of 52 were offensive tackle Erik Williams and running back Eddie George, who just spent one season in Dallas.
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No surprise here, but Darren Woodson and Jason Witten were both among the 52 modern-era candidates that were selected for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Woodson, a three-time finalist, is no stranger to this round and remains hopeful this will be the year his name is called into Canton. For Witten, this is his first-year eligible for induction, but considering his statistics and longevity of greatness, he is expected to make at least the finalist stage as well.

Other former Cowboys on the list of 52 were offensive tackle Erik Williams and running back Eddie George, who just spent one season in Dallas.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2023 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Season Over Former Cowboys draft pick Dorance Armstrong, a starter for the Commanders, was lost for the season with a torn ACL injury he suffered at AT&T Stadium last week against his former team. Armstrong started the game but sustained the injury early on. MRI results revealed he will require season-ending surgery. In his second season with Washington and eighth overall, Armstrong was having one of his best seasons, already with 5.5 sacks through the first six games. He was more than on pace to eclipse his two best seasons of his career – 8.5 sacks with Dallas in 2022 and 7.5 sacks with Dallas in 2023.
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Season Over

Former Cowboys draft pick Dorance Armstrong, a starter for the Commanders, was lost for the season with a torn ACL injury he suffered at AT&T Stadium last week against his former team. Armstrong started the game but sustained the injury early on. MRI results revealed he will require season-ending surgery. In his second season with Washington and eighth overall, Armstrong was having one of his best seasons, already with 5.5 sacks through the first six games. He was more than on pace to eclipse his two best seasons of his career – 8.5 sacks with Dallas in 2022 and 7.5 sacks with Dallas in 2023.

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rico's Records Former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle had a career day with the Panthers, rushing for 206 yards against the Dolphins. It was not only a career-high for Dowdle, but he became the third undrafted running back in NFL history have a 200-yard rushing day. Dowdle faces his former team the next week in Carolina when the Cowboys come to town.
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Rico's Records

Former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle had a career day with the Panthers, rushing for 206 yards against the Dolphins. It was not only a career-high for Dowdle, but he became the third undrafted running back in NFL history have a 200-yard rushing day. Dowdle faces his former team the next week in Carolina when the Cowboys come to town.

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells has been a difference-maker at every stop along his Hall of Fame career. Before he got to Dallas in 2003, Parcells was also the coach for the Giants, Patriots and Jets. During a Week 3 home game in New England, the Patriots honored Parcells in their Hall of Fame. He was the head coach there from 1993-96 with two playoff appearances, including the Super Bowl in 1996. That loss to the Packers proved to be his final game with the Patriots. He later coached for the Jets and then the Cowboys. Parcells was part of the Patriots HOF class that also honored receiver Julian Edelman.
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Former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells has been a difference-maker at every stop along his Hall of Fame career.

Before he got to Dallas in 2003, Parcells was also the coach for the Giants, Patriots and Jets.

During a Week 3 home game in New England, the Patriots honored Parcells in their Hall of Fame. He was the head coach there from 1993-96 with two playoff appearances, including the Super Bowl in 1996. That loss to the Packers proved to be his final game with the Patriots. He later coached for the Jets and then the Cowboys.

Parcells was part of the Patriots HOF class that also honored receiver Julian Edelman.

Patriots.com
As expected, former Cowboys legend Jason Witten has made it on the list for the first time as the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its modern-era nominees. Witten is among 128 former players, which also includes nine other players who have played for the Cowboys at one time. Over the next few months, the list will be trimmed to 50 and then 25 semifinalists before getting down to 15 finalists as Super Bowl LX nears. Witten is the Cowboys' all-time leader in catches (1,215), receiving yards (12,977) and games played (255) and his 11 Pro Bowls is tied for the most (Bob Lilly) by a Cowboys player. Other players on the list who spent most of their career with the Cowboys include three-time HOF finalist Darren Woodson, Erik Williams, La'Roi Glover, Dat Nguyen and Jay Ratliff. Other players who played in Dallas at one point but starred primarily with other teams that made the list include Randall Cunningham, Eddie George, Jimmy Smith and Brian Waters.
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As expected, former Cowboys legend Jason Witten has made it on the list for the first time as the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its modern-era nominees.

Witten is among 128 former players, which also includes nine other players who have played for the Cowboys at one time. Over the next few months, the list will be trimmed to 50 and then 25 semifinalists before getting down to 15 finalists as Super Bowl LX nears.

Witten is the Cowboys' all-time leader in catches (1,215), receiving yards (12,977) and games played (255) and his 11 Pro Bowls is tied for the most (Bob Lilly) by a Cowboys player.

Other players on the list who spent most of their career with the Cowboys include three-time HOF finalist Darren Woodson, Erik Williams, La'Roi Glover, Dat Nguyen and Jay Ratliff. Other players who played in Dallas at one point but starred primarily with other teams that made the list include Randall Cunningham, Eddie George, Jimmy Smith and Brian Waters.

Ron Jenkins
Remembering D.D. Lewis One of the most productive linebackers in Cowboys history passed away in mid-September at the age of 79. D.D. Lewis played 13 seasons with the Cowboys starting in 1968. And then after a one-year leave because of his military obligations, Lewis returned to play 12 more from 1970-81. Lewis ranks 13th in Cowboys history with 186 games played. A full story chronicling Lewis' life and career was written on DallasCowboys.com.
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Remembering D.D. Lewis

One of the most productive linebackers in Cowboys history passed away in mid-September at the age of 79.

D.D. Lewis played 13 seasons with the Cowboys starting in 1968. And then after a one-year leave because of his military obligations, Lewis returned to play 12 more from 1970-81.

Lewis ranks 13th in Cowboys history with 186 games played.

A full story chronicling Lewis' life and career was written on DallasCowboys.com.

Rushing to Denver The Broncos have added former Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn to their practice squad this week. Vaughn, a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2023, spent two full years on the roster and three preseasons. But he was cut at the end of preseason this year by the Cowboys, who chose not to add him to the practice squad. Vaughn is now with the Broncos, who play the Cowboys on Oct. 26 in Denver.
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Rushing to Denver

The Broncos have added former Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn to their practice squad this week.

Vaughn, a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2023, spent two full years on the roster and three preseasons.

But he was cut at the end of preseason this year by the Cowboys, who chose not to add him to the practice squad. Vaughn is now with the Broncos, who play the Cowboys on Oct. 26 in Denver.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Welcome Back The Cowboys will face a former third-round pick in Chauncey Golston, who is now a member of the Giants. Golston, who played four years in Dallas from 2021-24, signed a free-agent deal with the Giants in the offseason. He's part of a deep and talented Giants D-line that features the likes of Dexter Lawrence, Abdul Carter, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Coaching that Giants' D-line is veteran coach Andre Patterson, who served as the Cowboys' defensive line coach from 2000-02.
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Welcome Back

The Cowboys will face a former third-round pick in Chauncey Golston, who is now a member of the Giants.

Golston, who played four years in Dallas from 2021-24, signed a free-agent deal with the Giants in the offseason.

He's part of a deep and talented Giants D-line that features the likes of Dexter Lawrence, Abdul Carter, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Coaching that Giants' D-line is veteran coach Andre Patterson, who served as the Cowboys' defensive line coach from 2000-02.

Cooper Neill
Nahshon Wright The Cowboys' third-round pick in 2021 (99th overall), Nahshon Wright made a huge play for the Bears on Monday night. His 73-yard interception return gave the Bears a two-score lead against the Vikings, who then rallied for the win in the fourth quarter. Wright began his career with the Cowboys, playing three full years in Dallas before joining the Vikings last year. He ended up with the Bears this season and played most of the game due to several injuries in Chicago's secondary. The touchdown was the first defensive score for Wright, but not his first overall. As a rookie in 2021, Wright recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown with the Cowboys in a win over the Falcons.
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Nahshon Wright

The Cowboys' third-round pick in 2021 (99th overall), Nahshon Wright made a huge play for the Bears on Monday night. His 73-yard interception return gave the Bears a two-score lead against the Vikings, who then rallied for the win in the fourth quarter.

Wright began his career with the Cowboys, playing three full years in Dallas before joining the Vikings last year. He ended up with the Bears this season and played most of the game due to several injuries in Chicago's secondary.

The touchdown was the first defensive score for Wright, but not his first overall. As a rookie in 2021, Wright recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown with the Cowboys in a win over the Falcons.

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Panthers add 2 to practice squad A pair for former Cowboys draft picks have joined the Carolina Panthers. Israel Mukuamu, a sixth-round pick in 2022, and Tommy Akingbesote, a rookie seventh-round pick this past year, were both released at the end of the preseason by the Cowboys. The Panthers added both players to their practice squad this week following a Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. Mukuamu played in 50 games with the Cowboys, totaling three interceptions, including two last year. He had a pick in the preseason this year. Akingbesote played in all three preseason games for the Cowboys, who had also drafted Jay Toia in the seventh round.
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Panthers add 2 to practice squad

A pair for former Cowboys draft picks have joined the Carolina Panthers. Israel Mukuamu, a sixth-round pick in 2022, and Tommy Akingbesote, a rookie seventh-round pick this past year, were both released at the end of the preseason by the Cowboys.

The Panthers added both players to their practice squad this week following a Week 1 loss to the Jaguars.

Mukuamu played in 50 games with the Cowboys, totaling three interceptions, including two last year. He had a pick in the preseason this year.

Akingbesote played in all three preseason games for the Cowboys, who had also drafted Jay Toia in the seventh round.

Micah makes GB debut Micah Parsons played in his first game with the Packers after being traded by the Cowboys 10 days earlier. Parsons helped the Packers to a 27-13 win over the Lions, recording a sack and three pressures. Wearing No. 1, Parsons dropped Jared Goff for a fourth-quarter sack, giving him now 53.5 career sacks. The Packers will play at the Cowboys on Sept. 29 at AT&T Stadium.
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Micah makes GB debut

Micah Parsons played in his first game with the Packers after being traded by the Cowboys 10 days earlier.

Parsons helped the Packers to a 27-13 win over the Lions, recording a sack and three pressures.

Wearing No. 1, Parsons dropped Jared Goff for a fourth-quarter sack, giving him now 53.5 career sacks.

The Packers will play at the Cowboys on Sept. 29 at AT&T Stadium.

Todd Rosenberg/2025 Todd Rosenberg
New Seahawk Former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was impressive in his first game with the Seahawks, recording six tackles, including two TFL's. Seattle fell short to NFC West rival San Francisco but Lawrence, wearing No. 0, seems to be a solid addition to a line that is coached by former Cowboys D-line coach Aden Durde. In the photo, D-Law celebrated with the ball after a blocked field goal by the Seahawks. Lawrence played 11 seasons in Dallas (2014-2024) and his 61.5 career sacks ranks 10th in team history.
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New Seahawk

Former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was impressive in his first game with the Seahawks, recording six tackles, including two TFL's.

Seattle fell short to NFC West rival San Francisco but Lawrence, wearing No. 0, seems to be a solid addition to a line that is coached by former Cowboys D-line coach Aden Durde.

In the photo, D-Law celebrated with the ball after a blocked field goal by the Seahawks.

Lawrence played 11 seasons in Dallas (2014-2024) and his 61.5 career sacks ranks 10th in team history.

John Froschauer/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
First Pick In his debut with the Jaguars, Jourdan Lewis picked off a pass in a win over the Panthers last Sunday. Lewis, a third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017, spent eight years in Dallas before signing with Jacksonville last offseason. Lewis celebrated the pick with his teammates as the Jags went to 1-0 with a home win over Carolina.
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First Pick

In his debut with the Jaguars, Jourdan Lewis picked off a pass in a win over the Panthers last Sunday.

Lewis, a third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017, spent eight years in Dallas before signing with Jacksonville last offseason.

Lewis celebrated the pick with his teammates as the Jags went to 1-0 with a home win over Carolina.

Logan Bowles/A2025
Amari Cooper retires from Raiders Just a few days before the first game, Amari Cooper decided to hang it up. As a member of the Raiders, the team that drafted him back in 2015, Cooper had played for the Cowboys, Browns and Bills before deciding to join the Raiders again back on Aug. 26. But the second stint lasted just less than two weeks. "The timing wasn't right for him," Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. "He didn't feel like he was ready to do it. He wanted a shot, and we gave him a shot. Much respect for him making that decision. Wish him the best." Cooper played in Dallas from 2018-2020, earning two Pro Bowl selections in 2018 and 2019. He played in more games (56), caught more passes (292), for more yards (3,893) and more TDs (27) than with any other team.
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Amari Cooper retires from Raiders

Just a few days before the first game, Amari Cooper decided to hang it up.

As a member of the Raiders, the team that drafted him back in 2015, Cooper had played for the Cowboys, Browns and Bills before deciding to join the Raiders again back on Aug. 26. But the second stint lasted just less than two weeks.

"The timing wasn't right for him," Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. "He didn't feel like he was ready to do it. He wanted a shot, and we gave him a shot. Much respect for him making that decision. Wish him the best."

Cooper played in Dallas from 2018-2020, earning two Pro Bowl selections in 2018 and 2019. He played in more games (56), caught more passes (292), for more yards (3,893) and more TDs (27) than with any other team.

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
Remembering Lee Roy Jordan One of the greatest defensive players in Cowboys history, Lee Roy Jordan passed away at the age of 84. Jordan, once described as the "quarterback of the defense" by Tom Landry, played in four Super Bowls and was a member of the Ring of Honor. Here's a full story on the passing of Jordan, written by DallasCowboys.com.
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Remembering Lee Roy Jordan

One of the greatest defensive players in Cowboys history, Lee Roy Jordan passed away at the age of 84.

Jordan, once described as the "quarterback of the defense" by Tom Landry, played in four Super Bowls and was a member of the Ring of Honor.

Here's a full story on the passing of Jordan, written by DallasCowboys.com.

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