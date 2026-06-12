Past/Present: How Tyron Smith is helping the O-line

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An unsung hero of the Dallas Cowboys' late-1970s dynasty was lost on Jan. 29 with the death of running back Scott Laidlaw. He was 72. Part of the famed Dirty Dozen draft class of 1975, Laidlaw was selected by the Cowboys in the 14th round and went on to become one of only nine prospects in franchise history to be drafted in the 10th round or later yet play at least five seasons with the team. During that stretch, the Cowboys made the playoffs each year and appeared in three Super Bowls, winning the Lombardi Trophy in 1977. "Being part of the Dirty Dozen was probably one of the best things I've had in my athletic career and maybe just plain in my life," Laidlaw said during an interview last spring for the Deep Blue documentary Dirty Dozen. "We were focused as a team, not individuals, and it was just a good experience."

For the full story: Scott Laidlaw, unsung hero of 1970s Cowboys, passes away at 72

https://www.dallascowboys.com/news/scott-laidlaw-unsung-hero-of-1970s-cowboys-passes-away-at-72