Past/Present: How Tyron Smith is helping the O-line

One year fully removed from the NFL, Tyron Smith hasn't gone that far away. The 14-year veteran who made eight Pro Bowls as the Cowboys' left tackle, is now giving back to the current roster.
Smith has been a regular visitor at The Star during the OTAs, working with the offensive tackles on technique and footwork and everything else to play the position at the highest level. Smith would know, considering he was considered one of the best tackles of his era and is likely headed to Canton one day for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's at least where current left tackle Tyler Guyton expects him to be as explained the role Smith has taken so far this offseason.
"The gold jacket can show up when he wants," Guyton said of Smith. "It's whatever day he wants. He gives us stuff to work on. He's a big help for us on the offensive line. His presence in our room and on the field with us is incredible. There's not much that you can't learn from a guy like Tyron Smith. He knows everything about football, especially the left tackle position."
Smith, a first-round pick of the Cowboys 2011, played his first 13 seasons in Dallas, mostly at left tackle. He spent the final year of his career with the Jets before re-signing with the Cowboys to officially retire. He is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2030.