Past/Present: WVU retires Chuck Howley's number

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Cowboys great Chuck Howley had his No. 66 retired by West Virginia University. The on-field presentation with Howley's son, Scott, and his family was held during the Mountaineers' game against BYU on Nov. 4.
Competing in track, swimming, men's gymnastics, wrestling and football, Howley was the first, and likely last, Mountaineer student-athlete to win letters in five different sports. He was a sprinter and weight man on the track team, a trampolinist in gymnastics, won the Southern Conference 1-meter diving championship in swimming and competed on the Mountaineer wrestling team as a heavyweight.
His greatest accomplishments at West Virginia, however, were on the gridiron where he excelled as a guard and center on offense and linebacker and middle guard on defense. Howley received All-America recognition as a senior, captained the All-Southern Conference team and was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, presented to the top blocker in each college football conference. He also was named the state's Amateur Athlete of the Year for 1957.
Howley's No. 66 will permanently be displayed on the façade of Milan Puskar Stadium's Diversified Energy Terrace with WSU's other five retired numbers.
With the Cowboys, Howley was one of the team's best linebackers, earning a spot in the team's Ring of Honor and just recently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Howley is the only player in Super Bowl history to win MVP honors on the losing team.
